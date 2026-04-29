MONZIT Launches Radical Rewards Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MONZIT, the on-demand laundry app connecting customers with verified local drivers, washers, and laundromats, has launched MONZIT Referral Rewards, a powerful new program that lets users earn cash simply by referring friends. Learn more: .

Built for customers, rideshare drivers, concierges, doormen, students, and everyday users, MONZIT Referral Rewards turns one simple share into repeat income for three months.

“What makes MONZIT Referral Rewards different is how it rewards success on every referral for three months, not just a one-time reward like most referral programs. Users start at 10%, tied to performance. They then earn 4% from referrals made by those they referred to,” said Franco Lagudi, Founder & CEO of MONZIT.“It gives our community an easy way to earn real cash while introducing friends to a laundry app that is fast, convenient, and priced upfront by weight.”

Supercharging its dynamic earning model, the program features a live Leaderboard where all referrers can unlock monthly and yearly cash bonuses based on their results - turning every share into even more earning power.

How It Works

Share your link via QR or SMS

Download MONZIT and complete an order

Start earning 10% on all orders

Track your earnings in-app via your dashboard

“We built a rewards program that truly gives back to our community in a real and meaningful way,” Lagudi added.“At a time when many are looking to earn extra cash, MONZIT Referral Rewards gives them an easy way to earn from a service everyone needs - laundry.”

Since launching last year, MONZIT has redefined modern laundry for customers who value convenience, transparent pricing, and real-time visibility. With Referral Rewards, the platform now delivers a powerful new way for users to earn real money.

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About MONZIT

MONZIT is the on-demand laundry app connecting travellers, households, and everyday users with verified local drivers, washers, and laundromats for premium next-day service. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, MONZIT offers upfront weight-based pricing, live tracking, secure digital handovers, and premium wash-dry-fold service, with optional ironing. Founded by Franco Lagudi, MONZIT is expanding across major U.S. cities and the Asia-Pacific region.

Learn more at or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

