Farmers Have Agreed To Give 450 Acres For Industrial Township In Naraingarh: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) The proposed Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Naraingarh in Ambala region moved a step closer on Wednesday after farmers from the area agreed to offer nearly 450 acres at government fixed rates, giving a fillip to Haryana's industrial expansion plans.

The project is expected to not only spur holistic development in the region but also strengthen the state's industrial base.

A delegation of farmers met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and participated at a meeting where land rates for the project were discussed in detail.

The farmers consented to the rates, paving the way for land availability for the IMT.

As the process formally began, they welcomed the Chief Minister by offering sweets as a mark of gratitude.

Appreciating the farmers' cooperation, the Chief Minister said the initiative would aid economic growth and generate employment in the region.

He said work on an IMT in Ambala is already underway at a fast pace, and a similar facility in Naraingarh would further boost industrial development.

The Ambala region, he added, would be developed as a modern industrial hub on the lines of Gurugram, creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister recalled that as Finance Minister he had announced in the Budget the setting up of 10 IMTs across the state.

Work is already in progress in Manesar, Bawal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Sohna and Kharkhoda.

Ambala, known for its mixer industry and medical equipment manufacturing, is set to further strengthen its industrial profile with two new IMTs.

He said the Naraingarh IMT reflects implementation of the 2025-26 Budget announcements within a year. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, the country is moving towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', with Haryana committed to ensuring balanced development across sectors.