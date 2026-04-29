Auditoria.AI Named Best Fintech Solution For Accounts Payable And Receivable At 2026 Fintech Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auditoria, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has been named the winner of the Best FinTech Solution for Accounts Payable and Receivable, recognizing solutions that optimize AP/AR processes, improve cash flow management, and enhance financial visibility, at the 2026 FinTech Awards, presented by The Cloud Awards. The recognition marks a defining moment for Auditoria as the company accelerates its vision of AI agents that not only automate tasks in the CFO's office but also reason, act, and operate as intelligent extensions of the finance team.

Where early AI promised automation, the next era belongs to agentic AI, in which AI systems can perceive context, make decisions, and execute multi-step financial workflows, all within the guardrails of existing systems. The market signal is clear: according to Gartner, 57% of finance teams are already implementing or planning to implement agentic AI, and Forrester's April 2026 analysis of AP automation concludes that AI agents are now capable of executing AP work end-to-end with minimal human intervention, moving the function "beyond rule-based automation toward supervised autonomy."

Auditoria clients are already benefiting from finance-trained AI agents that operate directly within existing systems, handling high-volume AP and AR workflows with the precision, auditability, and control that enterprise finance teams demand.

"This award is a reflection of what our customers already know, which is that the era of simple automation is over," said Rohit Gupta, Founder and CEO at Auditoria. "Finance teams don't need another tool that replaces one manual task with a button click. They need AI agents that can understand the full context of a workflow, vendor disputes, payment exceptions, collections cycles, and take intelligent, auditable action from start to finish. That's the real deliverable the office of the CFO needs from agentic AI, and that is what we have been focused on delivering at Auditoria.”

Agentic AI is the gold standard for finance

Traditional finance automation has focused on digitizing discrete steps, routing an invoice, sending a payment reminder, and generating a report. AI agents go further. Auditoria's AI agents work across connected steps, handling exceptions, interpreting unstructured data, communicating with counterparties, and escalating intelligently, all without requiring changes to underlying ERP infrastructure.

The result is a new class of financial operations capability: one where enterprise finance teams can redirect skilled talent from repetitive high-volume work toward strategic decision-making, confident that AI agents are executing with accuracy, compliance, and full audit transparency.

Best in class for Accounts Payable and Receivable

According to Christopher Southall, Lead Judge, The FinTech Awards:“Auditoria is the clear winner in this category for redefining how accounts payable and receivable operations are executed in modern finance environments. Its platform applies finance-trained AI directly within existing ERP ecosystems, removing manual bottlenecks while preserving control, auditability, and accuracy. The ability to automate complex, high-volume workflows without disrupting core systems represents a meaningful step forward for enterprise finance teams. This balance of innovation, practicality, and measurable operational improvement makes Auditoria a standout winner at The FinTech Awards.”

The FinTech Awards, an initiative from the team behind the globally recognized Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, recognizes excellence and innovation across financial technology worldwide. Accepting submissions from across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond, the program celebrates FinTech solutions that meaningfully advance financial operations across every major business vertical. Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process assessing product innovation, customer impact, and measurable operational results.

About Auditoria

Since 2019, Auditoria has set the standard for agentic AI in enterprise finance, purpose-built for the Office of the CFO. Auditoria autonomously runs and optimizes critical AP and AR cash flow processes while preserving the accuracy, control, and auditability CFOs demand. With SmartResearch, Auditoria transforms abundant financial data and context into actionable insights, delivered instantly through a natural-language portal that gives Controllership and FP&A teams continuous cash intelligence.

Backed by deep partnerships with leading ERP platforms, including Workday, Oracle, and SAP, Auditoria unifies enterprise intelligence-enabling business resilience, confident capital decisions, and sustained growth amid constant change.

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