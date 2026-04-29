KANZHUN LIMITED Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department of KANZHUN LIMITED via email at ....
The Company has also published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at as well as the HKEX's website at .
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
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For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
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PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
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