Civinity To Present Its Audited Annual Financial Results For 2025
On 5 May 2026 at 10:00, Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group, will present the Group's consolidated audited financial results for 2025 during a webinar for investors.
The presentation will be held in English.
Investors are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link:
About Civinity
Civinity is a group that brings together building maintenance service providers and developers of engineering and technology solutions across the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The group comprises around 40 companies and employs more than 1,500 people.
Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer, Civinity Group
Phone: Tel. +370 687 10 426
Email: ...
Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099E–mail: ...
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