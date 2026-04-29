Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Civinity To Present Its Audited Annual Financial Results For 2025


2026-04-29 09:31:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Civinity, a group providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions, will present its results for the previous financial year.

On 5 May 2026 at 10:00, Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group, will present the Group's consolidated audited financial results for 2025 during a webinar for investors.

The presentation will be held in English.

Investors are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link:

About Civinity

Civinity is a group that brings together building maintenance service providers and developers of engineering and technology solutions across the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The group comprises around 40 companies and employs more than 1,500 people.

Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer, Civinity Group
Phone: Tel. +370 687 10 426
Email: ...


Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: ...


MENAFN29042026004107003653ID1111048724



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search