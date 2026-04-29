Philippines Construction Industry Report 2026: Output To Decline By 1.5% This Year Due To Delays In Significant Projects, Decline In FDI, And Rising Construction Material Prices - Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the Philippine construction industry include growth driven by renewable energy projects, such as the MTerra Solar project, and the expansion of the electric vehicle sector under EVIDA, fostering industrial and infrastructure advancements despite short-term declines.

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction industry in Philippines is expected to decline by 1.5% in real terms in 2026, owing to delays in significant projects, a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI), and rising construction material prices.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), total incoming foreign investment approved declined by 50.1% year-on-year (YoY) in 2025, preceded by a decline of 38.6% in 2024. The construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 6.8% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investment in renewable energy and industrial construction projects.

Recently, in mid-February 2026, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN), Philippines based energy company, commenced phase two of construction works on the MTerra Solar project. The project, with an investment of PHP200 billion ($3.4 billion), will be the world's largest integrated solar and battery storage facility, spanning 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan. The first phase of the project will be completed by August 2026. The second phase of the project will be completed by 2027.

The Philippines construction industry growth over the forecast period will also be driven by the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which is aimed at the adoption of EVs in the country by providing incentives for automobile manufacturers. According to the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), EV sales in the country are expected to reach approximately 2.5 million by 2040, up from 18,690 units in 2024.

Report Scope



Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in the Philippines, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

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