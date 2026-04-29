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Young Turkish Cyclist’s Performance at Tour of Türkiye Inspires Future Generation
(MENAFN) A rising cyclist from Türkiye has drawn attention after a strong performance at the Tour of Türkiye, where he delivered one of the country’s most notable recent results in an international stage race.
Ramazan Yilmaz, a rider for the Konya BBSK Cycling Team, showcased determination and endurance by finishing fourth in the opening stage of the competition. His result marks the highest placement by a Turkish cyclist in a stage of this level in recent years, with the previous comparable achievement being a fifth-place finish recorded in 2018.
Speaking in an interview, Yilmaz said he had initially aimed for a podium finish but ultimately came just short of his target. He emphasized that competing in a highly competitive 2.2 Pro Series race featuring WorldTour teams gave his squad a valuable opportunity to test itself against elite-level competition.
He added that both he and his teammates were motivated by the possibility of strong results and recognition, noting the pride of seeing a Turkish rider compete among top international cyclists while representing the national flag in the leading group.
Yilmaz also described the event as well-organized and praised those involved in its execution, highlighting the experience of racing alongside professional WorldTour athletes as both motivating and rewarding.
Looking ahead, the 21-year-old rider said he intends to continue pushing in the remaining stages. He acknowledged the challenges faced by sprinters in such races but stressed his commitment to supporting his team and delivering his best possible performance
Ramazan Yilmaz, a rider for the Konya BBSK Cycling Team, showcased determination and endurance by finishing fourth in the opening stage of the competition. His result marks the highest placement by a Turkish cyclist in a stage of this level in recent years, with the previous comparable achievement being a fifth-place finish recorded in 2018.
Speaking in an interview, Yilmaz said he had initially aimed for a podium finish but ultimately came just short of his target. He emphasized that competing in a highly competitive 2.2 Pro Series race featuring WorldTour teams gave his squad a valuable opportunity to test itself against elite-level competition.
He added that both he and his teammates were motivated by the possibility of strong results and recognition, noting the pride of seeing a Turkish rider compete among top international cyclists while representing the national flag in the leading group.
Yilmaz also described the event as well-organized and praised those involved in its execution, highlighting the experience of racing alongside professional WorldTour athletes as both motivating and rewarding.
Looking ahead, the 21-year-old rider said he intends to continue pushing in the remaining stages. He acknowledged the challenges faced by sprinters in such races but stressed his commitment to supporting his team and delivering his best possible performance
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