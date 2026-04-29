Manipur Guv Inaugurates School, Lauds Ngos' Role In Education

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 29 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday lauded the efforts of non-governmental organisations working to promote education, social development, and communal harmony in the state's remote and border regions.

The Governor virtually inaugurated the newly constructed school building of Pou Shankar Kane Vidyalaya at Hougailong in the mountainous Tamenglong district.

The building has been constructed with financial support from the North Eastern Council under the Union Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

Pou Shankar Kane Vidyalaya was established in 2009 under the initiative of the Mumbai-based educational institution Purva Seema Vikas Pratishthan.

Addressing students, teachers, and dignitaries virtually, the Governor expressed his happiness at being part of the occasion.

He noted that adverse weather conditions prevented his physical presence, but he extended his heartfelt wishes to all attendees.

The Governor commended Purva Seema Vikas Pratishthan for its dedicated efforts in advancing education, social development, and harmony in the remote and border areas of Manipur.

The organisation has been running several schools in the state to serve children from economically disadvantaged communities.

Highlighting the school's journey, the Governor pointed out its transformation from a modest kuccha tin-roof structure until 2022, to functioning from rented premises, and now to a modern, permanent building.

He described this progress as a testament to perseverance and collective resolve.

He also appreciated the Shillong-based North Eastern Council for its support in turning the vision of improved infrastructure into reality.

The Governor congratulated the teachers and parents and expressed hope that Pou Shankar Kane Vidyalaya would emerge as a centre of excellence and inspiration.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior citizens from Uripok met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting several issues of state importance.

“A brief and cordial discussion was held on various matters, during which the Governor assured that the concerns raised would be given due consideration,” a Lok Bhavan official said.