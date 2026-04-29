Nearly Half A Million Users Utilize Bitget's AI-Trading Infrastructure, Messari Report Highlights

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), highlighted findings from a newly published Messari Pulse report documenting early adoption across its AI trading stack, a four-layer product system built as part of Bitget's broader trading infrastructure serving 125 million users worldwide.

The Messari report identifies four core layers within Bitget's AI architecture: GetAgent for conversational market analysis, GetClaw for autonomous execution, Agent Hub for developer access to exchange functions, and Gracy AI, a strategic guidance interface built around the public market voice of Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. Together, these products extend AI across analysis, executions, infrastructure, and user engagement inside the Bitget platform.

According to Bitget data cited in the report, Gracy AI attracted more than 460,000 users and generated over 2.6 million replies within its first eleven days after launch in February, producing over 390 million impressions in the same period. GetAgent has also surpassed 450,000 registered users since its launch. Its invite-only phase, which ran from July to August 2025, drove 100 million+ impressions and a waitlist exceeding 25,000 users.

Messari also highlights Agent Hub, infrastructure layer for connecting AI systems directly to exchange functions. Launched in February 2026, it supports MCP Server, Skills, REST and WebSocket APIs, and a command-line interface. The report notes Bitget is the only exchange to offer all four simultaneously. The platform has since expanded to include five analytical AI Skills and 15+ integrated data tools spanning macro analysis, technical signal detection, sentiment monitoring, market intelligence, and news aggregation.

GetClaw, the autonomous execution layer, operates through a constrained structure designed for retail risk control. Trades execute via dedicated sub-accounts isolated from user-held assets, while sandbox environments and fund limits define where the agent can operate and how much capital it can deploy. The product is currently live on Telegram, with Discord, WhatsApp, and in-app expansion planned in later releases.

"We want to provide billions of people with the ability to trade like Wall Street professionals," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "AI is becoming part of how modern trading infrastructure is built. Early adoption across our AI infra shows that users increasingly expect analysis, execution, and strategy integrated inside one trading platform."

The full Messari Pulse report is available at.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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