High Roller Engages Big 4 Consultancy For Licensing Process Of U.S. Prediction Markets Business Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advisor to support regulatory licensing workstreams as High Roller advances its U.S. prediction markets platform through approval process

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR or the“Company”), operator of the award-winning premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today announced it has engaged a Big 4 consultancy (the“Advisor”) to serve as the Company's advisor in connection with obtaining the regulatory licenses required to launch its planned U.S. prediction markets product in partnership with Crypto. The Advisor has more than 250,000 employees globally and provides management consulting, risk consulting, and transaction services to improve performance and drive growth.

“Engaging this leading consultancy reflects our 'Best of Breed' approach to our entry into U.S. prediction markets,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies.“Navigating and streamlining the licensing process requires deep regulatory expertise, and the Advisor's consultative capabilities are second to none. This positions us to pursue licensure in an expedited manner with precision and confidence and further adds to our competitive advantage in this space.”

Under the terms of the engagement, the Advisor will counsel High Roller through the process of obtaining the necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the anticipated launch of the Company's U.S. prediction markets platform. The engagement reflects High Roller's commitment to building a fully compliant, regulated infrastructure as it expands into U.S. prediction markets.

The Company has structured its prediction markets operations through a partnership with which holds the requisite Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) licenses. The Advisor's engagement is intended to support High Roller's own licensing workstreams in connection with this framework.

The Advisor's engagement represents a further step in High Roller's broader strategy to combine regulated infrastructure, premium consumer experience, and scalable digital distribution as the Company pursues its planned U.S. prediction markets launch.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine digital market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and social media channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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