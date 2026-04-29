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Hungary's Incoming PM Seeks Meeting With Zelenskyy To Reset Bilateral Ties

Hungary's Incoming PM Seeks Meeting With Zelenskyy To Reset Bilateral Ties


2026-04-29 09:16:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar has formally requested a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an effort to reset relations between Hungary and Ukraine, which have fallen to their lowest point in recent years, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

Magyar proposed holding the meeting in June in the western Ukrainian city of Berehove, a town with a significant ethnic Hungarian population. The location was presented as a symbolic setting for discussions aimed at improving bilateral ties and addressing long-standing disputes.

As part of his proposal, Magyar also urged Kyiv to expand rights for ethnic minorities, particularly ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine. He highlighted issues such as the use of the Hungarian language in education and public life, stating that progress in this area would serve as a foundation for rebuilding trust and strengthening relations between the two countries.

Relations between Budapest and Kyiv have been strained for years, largely due to disagreements over minority rights and broader political tensions. Magyar's initiative signals a possible shift toward a more conciliatory approach and an attempt to restore constructive dialogue between the neighboring states.

Image: Akos Stiller / Bloomberg

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