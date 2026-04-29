Carey S. Cadieux

Associate Professor of Nursing, Binghamton University, State University of New York

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Carey Cadieux is an associate professor in the Division of Nursing at Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She joined Binghamton University in September 2025.

Cadieux has been a nurse since 1994. She has extensive clinical experience, including medical-surgical, pediatrics, community health, hospice, parish nursing and camp nursing. She has taught across the academic spectrum in nursing education.

Recognized as a subject matter expert in medical cannabis, Cadieux has educated thousands of nurses on this topic at conferences, via podcasts and through her award-winning textbook, Cannabis: A handbook for nurses.

Her research interests include medical cannabis education, adverse childhood events and outcomes from caring curricular approaches in nursing education.

Cadieux is a past president of the American Cannabis Nurses Association, and she remains actively involved with social justice and policy issues related to cannabis.

–present Associate Professor of Nursing, Binghamton University, State University of New York

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