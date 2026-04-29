MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AquaLabs Ai Corp Announces Expansion of Superia IP with Novel Release and Ongoing Game Development AquaLabs Ai Corp, founded by Ali Aliyev, has announced the expansion of its original intellectual property, Superia

April 29, 2026 9:11 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - AquaLabs Ai Corp, founded by Ali Aliyev, has announced the expansion of its original intellectual property, Superia, a new Steampunk dark fantasy IP, following the release of its debut novel, Superia: Dawn of the Spirits, and the continued development of its narrative-driven card game, Tales of Lur. The announcement marks a key milestone in the company's multi-format strategy to establish a unified franchise across publishing and interactive media.

The expansion is supported by a senior leadership team including Graham McNeill, Narrative Lead, whose experience includes work on Emmy Award-winning productions and bestselling fantasy properties; Hicham Habchi, Art Director and Character Designer with experience across globally recognized interactive projects; John Walsh, Executive Producer and Head of Transmedia Development with a background in leading large-scale game development initiatives; and Muslim Mirzayev, Chief Creative Officer / IP Architect, overseeing creative vision, worldbuilding, and brand direction. Together, they guide narrative development, production oversight, and visual direction.

Set on the continent of Lur, the Superia universe blends industrialized society powered by steam-driven systems with rigid social hierarchies and the use of magic hidden from the general population forming a consistent foundation for storytelling across multiple formats. Drawing from dark fantasy, steampunk design, and Victorian-era aesthetics, Regalia's capital city, Bridan, is the flash-point for an ancient saga of blood, betrayal, and redemption. The setting supports a connected narrative approach, allowing story elements to evolve across both written and interactive experiences.

The first installment of the trilogy, Superia: Dawn of the Spirits, establishes the core narrative framework, introducing central characters, key conflicts, and the tenuous clan relationships that govern life within Lur. Two additional installments have been planned, each expanding the storyline and further developing the events introduced in the initial release.

In parallel, Tales of Lur is in development as a narrative-focused card game set within the same continuity. The project further builds out the clan magic systems and inter-factional conflicts introduced in the novels, while offering an interactive format that enables deeper engagement with the evolving storyline.

AquaLabs Ai Corp also confirmed development of an integrated system of AI-driven characters based on the Superia universe. These characters, the five Chosen, are designed to operate across digital environments, extending narrative presence while maintaining alignment with established story elements through character-specific agentic voices.

Looking ahead, AquaLabs Ai Corp remains focused on the continued development of interconnected story universes, reflecting growing audience engagement with narratives that extend across multiple platforms rather than a single medium. Additional information is available through the AquaLabs Ai Corp's official website and social media channels.

About AquaLabs Ai Corp:

AquaLabs Ai Corp is an independent narrative and interactive entertainment studio and the creator of the Superia universe. The company focuses on building original intellectual property across multiple formats, including novels and interactive experiences. Through its work on Superia, AquaLabs Ai Corp develops interconnected storytelling set in the world of Lur, combining structured worldbuilding, character-driven narratives, and expanding digital engagement.

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Name

AquaLabs Ai Corp

Contact name

Muslum Mirzayev

Contact phone

994514266131

Contact address

131 N Central EXPY STE 900

City

Dallas

State

TX

Zip

75204

Country

United States

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Source: GetFeatured