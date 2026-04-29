403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Orders 'New Responses' to Soaring Energy Prices
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has directed his government to urgently develop fresh measures to shield households and industries from accelerating energy costs, as geopolitical turmoil continues to rattle global fuel markets, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon announced Wednesday.
"He asked ministers and the government to continue engaging with sectors affected by energy and fuel price increases, ministry by ministry, to design possible new support measures and targeted responses in the coming weeks," Bregeon said following the Council of Ministers meeting, citing what Macron described as a "highly uncertain geopolitical context."
In a significant signal to energy companies, Bregeon confirmed the government has not ruled out fiscal intervention, including a potential windfall tax targeting oil sector "superprofits." The remarks come on the heels of energy giant TotalEnergies posting a striking 51% surge in first-quarter profit — a figure that has drawn sharp public scrutiny.
While stopping short of directly targeting TotalEnergies, Bregeon defended a measured approach, rejecting calls for outright condemnation of the company and saying the government would not engage in "total bashing."
She nonetheless drew a firm line on corporate excess during the current crisis: "No one should profit from this crisis, and no superprofits should be made, especially in France. Based on that principle, nothing is ruled out," she said.
The announcements build on action already taken. Last week, Paris rolled out a €0.20 — approximately $0.22 — per liter fuel subsidy targeting roughly three million low-income, high-mileage workers, as the government scrambles to contain the economic fallout from persistently elevated energy prices.
"He asked ministers and the government to continue engaging with sectors affected by energy and fuel price increases, ministry by ministry, to design possible new support measures and targeted responses in the coming weeks," Bregeon said following the Council of Ministers meeting, citing what Macron described as a "highly uncertain geopolitical context."
In a significant signal to energy companies, Bregeon confirmed the government has not ruled out fiscal intervention, including a potential windfall tax targeting oil sector "superprofits." The remarks come on the heels of energy giant TotalEnergies posting a striking 51% surge in first-quarter profit — a figure that has drawn sharp public scrutiny.
While stopping short of directly targeting TotalEnergies, Bregeon defended a measured approach, rejecting calls for outright condemnation of the company and saying the government would not engage in "total bashing."
She nonetheless drew a firm line on corporate excess during the current crisis: "No one should profit from this crisis, and no superprofits should be made, especially in France. Based on that principle, nothing is ruled out," she said.
The announcements build on action already taken. Last week, Paris rolled out a €0.20 — approximately $0.22 — per liter fuel subsidy targeting roughly three million low-income, high-mileage workers, as the government scrambles to contain the economic fallout from persistently elevated energy prices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment