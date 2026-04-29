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Kanoo Logistics Expands Its Operations with the Opening of a New Warehouse in Dammam
(MENAFN- GAC Motor)
April 2026 (Dammam, KSA) – Kanoo Logistics, a business division of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo (YBA Kanoo) Group and a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouse in Dammam. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s regional expansion and reflects its continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the advancement of the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure.
Strategically located adjacent to King Abdulaziz Port, the new facility is positioned to serve the growing demand for advanced temperature-controlled storage solutions across the Eastern Province. It is purpose-built to support key sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and specialized retail, where maintaining product integrity is critical. This further reinforces Kanoo Logistics’ role as a trusted partner for complex and high-value supply chain requirements.
The warehouse offers over 20,000 pallet positions and delivers highly controlled storage environments for sensitive goods across multiple categories. Backed by full compliance with Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) regulations and international Good Warehousing Practice (GWP) standards, the facility is supported by 24/7 real-time monitoring, ensuring full visibility and quality assurance across the supply chain. Designed for optimal thermal efficiency, it is also integrated with a state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System (WMS), enabling streamlined operations and enhanced inventory visibility.
Saffia Abdulla Kanoo, Chairwoman, Kanoo Logistics, commenced on “This investment positions Kanoo Logistics to play a leading role in shaping the future of supply chain solutions in the region. Our vision goes beyond infrastructure; we are focused on building agile, forward-looking logistics ecosystems that support Saudi Arabia’s continued growth and Vision 2030 ambitions.”
Commenting on this milestone, Marius Van Greunen, CEO, Kanoo Logistics said, “The opening of our Dammam facility reflects our broader strategy to build a more agile, technology-enabled logistics network across the region. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in specialized infrastructure and digital capabilities that enhance visibility, efficiency, and reliability across the supply chain, ensuring we serve the needs of our customers and the wider market.”
April 2026 (Dammam, KSA) – Kanoo Logistics, a business division of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo (YBA Kanoo) Group and a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouse in Dammam. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s regional expansion and reflects its continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the advancement of the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure.
Strategically located adjacent to King Abdulaziz Port, the new facility is positioned to serve the growing demand for advanced temperature-controlled storage solutions across the Eastern Province. It is purpose-built to support key sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and specialized retail, where maintaining product integrity is critical. This further reinforces Kanoo Logistics’ role as a trusted partner for complex and high-value supply chain requirements.
The warehouse offers over 20,000 pallet positions and delivers highly controlled storage environments for sensitive goods across multiple categories. Backed by full compliance with Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) regulations and international Good Warehousing Practice (GWP) standards, the facility is supported by 24/7 real-time monitoring, ensuring full visibility and quality assurance across the supply chain. Designed for optimal thermal efficiency, it is also integrated with a state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System (WMS), enabling streamlined operations and enhanced inventory visibility.
Saffia Abdulla Kanoo, Chairwoman, Kanoo Logistics, commenced on “This investment positions Kanoo Logistics to play a leading role in shaping the future of supply chain solutions in the region. Our vision goes beyond infrastructure; we are focused on building agile, forward-looking logistics ecosystems that support Saudi Arabia’s continued growth and Vision 2030 ambitions.”
Commenting on this milestone, Marius Van Greunen, CEO, Kanoo Logistics said, “The opening of our Dammam facility reflects our broader strategy to build a more agile, technology-enabled logistics network across the region. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in specialized infrastructure and digital capabilities that enhance visibility, efficiency, and reliability across the supply chain, ensuring we serve the needs of our customers and the wider market.”
GAC Motor
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