Viral Post Delhi Man Offers Water To Delivery Rider Reply Sparks Debate On Challenges Faced By Workers

A conversation on empathy and daily privilege has been triggered by a man's encounter with a food delivery rider during the intense heatwave that Delhi-NCR has been experiencing for the past few days. The Reddit post's subject stated, "Please be kind to delivery guys, Delhi." The man said that all started when he ordered something from Subway via Zomato. He was shocked to see a female rider navigating in the sweltering heat when the delivery arrived.

Offering her a glass of cold water with extra ice, he said the rider gratefully accepted and asked for another serving. What she said next left a lasting impression:“Bahut dino baad thanda paani piya hai. Thank you, sir (I had cold water after many days).”

The comment made him think about common benefits that are sometimes taken for granted. He remarked, "I did not realise before this that 'cold water' was a privilege," and he urged other locals to be considerate of delivery workers, particularly in hot weather.

Check Viral Reddit Post

The story comes as Delhi and surrounding areas continue to reel in soaring temperatures, with outdoor workers facing the harshest conditions.

Social Media Reacts

The post went viral, with several users echoing the sentiment.“In life, always be humble no matter what you achieve and become. Don't complain, some people would love to have your bad days,” one user wrote. Another added,“Agreed, offer them cold water, if possible, some place to sit and rest for some time, like 5–10 minutes.”

Many praised the gesture as a reminder of empathy in everyday interactions.