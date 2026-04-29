Moneyflare Introduces Free AI Trading Bot For Effortless Automated Investing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MoneyFlare has officially introduced its free AI Trading Bot, giving users a simpler way to access automated investing. Built on a fully managed model that combines AI-powered trading technology with expert team support, the platform is designed to make investing easier, more efficient, and more accessible for a wider audience.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has introduced its AI Trading Bot as a free, fully automated solution designed to help users participate in modern investing with less complexity and less manual effort. As more users look for practical ways to access automated investing, MoneyFlare is positioning its platform as a more accessible path to smarter market participation.









Unlike traditional investing tools that often require constant monitoring, technical setup, and frequent manual decisions, MoneyFlare focuses on a simpler user experience. Its AI Trading Bot is designed to reduce the burden of manual investing and help users approach the market through a more streamlined and efficient process.

At the center of the platform is a fully managed, fully automated model. Users do not need to configure advanced settings, study the market for hours, or manage trades manually on a regular basis. By combining AI-driven trading systems with expert team support, MoneyFlare aims to make automated investing technology easier to use for a wider audience.

More importantly, the platform is designed so that anyone can get started with ease. With free access, a lower barrier to entry, and a more user-friendly onboarding process, MoneyFlare is expanding access to AI-powered investing for everyday users.

How to Start with MoneyFlare's AI Trading Bot

Getting started with MoneyFlare is simple. Users can begin using the AI Trading Bot in just three steps:



Register an account

Users can quickly create an account and gain access to MoneyFlare's AI-powered investing services.

Choose a trading plan

After signing up, users can select the plan that best fits their investing goals and preferences. Track performance

Once setup is complete, users can monitor account activity and review results without needing to manage every trade manually.

This simple onboarding process reflects MoneyFlare's goal of making AI Trading Bot technology easier for more users to adopt.

A Free AI Trading Bot Built for Effortless Automated Investing

As interest in intelligent investing tools continues to grow, the AI Trading Bot is becoming a more important part of modern market participation. More users are looking for solutions that can reduce effort, improve consistency, and make the investing process easier to manage.

MoneyFlare's AI Trading Bot is built to meet that demand. Instead of placing the full burden of research, monitoring, and execution on the user, the platform offers a more convenient way to approach investing through automation and AI-powered support.

By offering a free solution, MoneyFlare also helps lower the barrier to entry for people exploring automated investing for the first time. Its structure supports a smoother path into AI-powered investing and reflects growing demand for tools that combine convenience with usability.

Combining AI and Expert Support for a More Accessible Investing Experience

MoneyFlare's AI Trading Bo is more than a basic automation tool. It is built on a model that combines AI-driven systems with expert team support, creating a more comprehensive experience for users who want smarter automated investing.

This approach is designed to reduce friction for users who may not have the time, confidence, or experience to manage investing on their own. Rather than requiring users to build strategies from scratch or react constantly to market changes, the platform provides a more accessible and supportive way to participate.

For users looking for a smarter and easier investing experience, this model offers several practical advantages:



Less need for constant manual involvement

Easier access to automated investing tools

A more guided and user-friendly experience Simpler entry into AI-powered investing

Expanding Access to AI-Powered Investing

The launch of MoneyFlare's AI Trading Bot reflects a broader shift toward automation, accessibility, and ease of use in the investing space. As more users seek practical ways to participate in financial markets, platforms that simplify the process are becoming increasingly relevant.

MoneyFlare is responding to that demand by making AI-powered investing more approachable. Rather than treating advanced trading technology as something reserved for experienced users, the company is focusing on broader adoption and easier access.

With its free AI Trading Bot, MoneyFlare is reinforcing its effort to make smarter automated investing more user-friendly and more widely available. The company's latest launch highlights its commitment to helping users invest more efficiently through a simpler and more modern platform experience.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a trading technology platform focused on making market participation more accessible through automation and AI-powered tools. By offering solutions designed for simplicity, efficiency, and broader user adoption, MoneyFlare helps users explore smarter ways to invest through products such as its AI Trading Bot.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

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