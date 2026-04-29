Willis Launches Merger Protect To Help Manage M&A Regulatory Compliance Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of Merger Protect, a specialty insurance solution designed to help organizations manage the financial impact of U.S. antitrust regulatory review in mergers and acquisitions transactions. Merger Protect forms part of Willis' broader transactional risk offering, designed to address evolving risks across the M&A landscape.

Merger Protect is designed to reimburse defined costs incurred when a Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Second Request is issued by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or Department of Justice and, where applicable, during a related enforcement action. The solution supports buyers, sellers and their advisors in managing one of the most complex and resource-intensive aspects of deal execution.

Second Requests often require extensive data collection, document production and analysis, which can increase both costs and timelines. Expenses tied to legal counsel, economists, e-discovery and document review can escalate quickly, creating financial uncertainty for deal parties.

“A Second Request doesn't mean a deal is broken but it does create financial uncertainty that comes with a regulatory deep dive,” said Aartie Manansingh, Head of Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions for Willis.“Merger Protect gives deal parties something they haven't had before: a way to protect against the cost volatility of regulatory review without compromising their ability to defend the transaction. That is a meaningful addition to how sponsors and their advisors think about risk management in M&A.”

The policy is structured early in a reportable transaction, before a regulatory request is issued. If a Second Request occurs, it reimburses covered response costs in line with agreed terms, including applicable retentions and limits, and may continue to respond if the matter progresses to an enforcement action.

Depending on policy structure, covered costs can include fees for external legal advisors, consultants supporting the response, economists and industry specialists, as well as expenses related to data collection, hosting, document review, production and witness preparation.

By converting uncertain regulatory expenses into a defined insurance cost, the solution enables organizations to plan more effectively, preserve deal economics and reduce the risk of unexpected financial strain. It can also help limit operational disruption by covering costs associated with preparing executives and key personnel, allowing teams to remain focused on executing the transaction.

Willis' Litigation and Contingent Risk Solutions team works with clients to align coverage with the specific characteristics of each transaction, including deal size, sector and regulatory exposure. The team combines specialty insurance expertise with insight into antitrust review processes and market trends, leveraging data on Second Request activity and enforcement patterns to help structure appropriate coverage.

For more information about Merger Protect visit .

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contacts

Lauren Ryan

...

Arnelle Sullivan

...