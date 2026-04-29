Five Iron Golf And Golf Saudi Open Riyadh Venue Amid Saudi Arabia's Growing Investment In Golf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tour-level technology, expert instruction, and design-forward hospitality arrive at PIF Tower in the King Abdullah Financial District

New York, NY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, officially opened its first location in Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 24, and is now welcoming guests at PIF Tower in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). Developed in partnership with Golf Saudi, the flagship venue marks a significant milestone in Five Iron's international expansion and arrives at a pivotal moment as Saudi Arabia continues to invest in the long-term growth of golf through increased participation, infrastructure development, and more modern, accessible experiences.

The opening comes as investment in golf globally continues to evolve, with increasing focus on sustainable participation and infrastructure alongside elite competition. As the Kingdom expands its focus on developing a comprehensive golf ecosystem from the ground up, Five Iron Riyadh introduces a technology-enabled model designed to broaden access to the game, create new entry points for players, and support year-round engagement across all skill levels.

Located on the ground level of the iconic PIF Tower, the venue blends performance-focused technology with a vibrant hospitality environment designed to appeal to both avid golfers and new players. The space features eleven (11) state-of-the-art simulators, including a mix of Trackman and GOLFZON technology, offering guests access to two of the game's leading platforms under one roof.

Designed as a modern entry point into the game, Five Iron Riyadh enables guests to practice, compete, and play world-renowned courses year-round regardless of weather. Instruction from Five Iron's roster of professional coaches supports skill development at every level, while Callaway Tour Fitting allows players to test the latest equipment and evaluate their current clubs using advanced performance data. Structured programming includes Five Iron's indoor golf league, the largest of its kind in the world, along with beginner clinics, women's programming, and junior instruction, providing welcoming ways for players of all experience levels to engage with the game.

“I have been deeply impressed by both the pace of development and the scale of the vision for the future of golf in Saudi Arabia,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf.“What Golf Saudi is building is extraordinarily ambitious, and I believe it represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in global golf today. We are seeing a fundamental shift in golf, where growth is no longer driven solely by elite competition, but by building the infrastructure and access points that bring more people into the game. Five Iron Riyadh is designed to be a part of that foundation, helping put clubs in people's hands, creating new pathways into the sport, and supporting long-term participation.”

Beyond golf, the venue is designed as a dynamic hospitality and entertainment destination, featuring a full-service bar and kitchen with an elevated menu of shareable plates, handhelds, and craft cocktails, along with flexible event spaces that accommodate corporate events, team-building outings, client entertainment, birthday celebrations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and social gatherings. Spanning more than 12,000 square feet, the venue supports a range of formats, from small group bookings to partial buyouts and full-venue events.

“Five Iron is an important addition to the golf ecosystem we are building in Saudi Arabia,” said Thomas Rudy, Chief Investment Officer of Golf Saudi.“We are making significant, long-term investments to grow the game at every level, from grassroots participation to elite competition, with a clear focus on building one of the most dynamic and accessible golf ecosystems in the world. That means creating new formats, expanding access, and introducing modern, year-round ways for people to engage with the sport. As we continue to invest in the future of golf across the Kingdom, our focus is not only on developing world-class championship venues, but on building the infrastructure and participation base that will define the next era of the game. Five Iron's model, combining technology, hospitality, instruction, and community, plays an important role in that vision.”

More than the opening of a single venue, Five Iron Riyadh reflects a broader shift in how golf is being developed, with increasing emphasis on participation, accessibility, and infrastructure that supports sustained, long-term growth of the sport. The partnership between Five Iron Golf and Golf Saudi represents a shared commitment to building modern, inclusive pathways into golf that complement the Kingdom's rapidly evolving golf landscape.

The Riyadh opening marks the first step in a broader multi-unit partnership between Five Iron Golf and Golf Saudi, with additional locations expected as both organizations continue working together to support grassroots participation, player development, and long-term expansion of golf infrastructure across the region.

Founded in New York City in 2017, Five Iron Golf has become one of the fastest-growing golf and entertainment brands globally, known for blending performance technology, expert instruction, and design-forward hospitality to create dynamic environments where golfers and non-golfers alike can play, practice, and connect.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 20 states and 6 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.



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Five Iron Golf Riyadh Grand Opening Ceremony Five Iron Golf Riyadh Interior

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