Punjab Assembly Special Session 'Wasteful Circus', Says BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday termed the special session of the Punjab Assembly on May 1 as“a wasteful political circus and a drain on the state exchequer”.

He said the Bhagwant Mann government“is misusing a constitutional institution like the Assembly not only to manage its crumbling party and shaky Members of the Legislative Assembly, but also to divert attention from rising public anger caused by its failures, incompetence, broken promises, mafia raj, gangsterism, and extortion networks in Punjab”.

“Before calling such a session, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must tell the people what his so-called 'change' has delivered in four years. Corruption, lawlessness, and internal conflict have pushed his own party into deep distrust,” Chugh said in a statement.

He said that if the government is serious, it should stop indulging in theatrics on Labour Day and immediately release Rs 15,000 crore towards dearness allowance and pending dues of employees.

Targeting both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Chugh said the two parties are engaged in a“fixed political match” in Punjab.

“They are friends in Delhi and pretend to be rivals in Punjab, misleading the people. The Congress has completely failed as an opposition,” he said.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Chugh said Bajwa must stop applauding the Chief Minister's jokes and focus on questioning the government rather than becoming part of the Aam Aadmi Party's script of loot.

Chugh further asserted that the truth is that the Aam Aadmi Party was born out of the sins of the Congress and rose to power in Delhi with the Congress's support, adding that both parties contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

Responding to the 'traitor' narrative, Chugh said Punjab knows who the real betrayers are, referring to those who crushed the dreams of the state, enabled a mining mafia to loot worth Rs 20,000 crore, and snatched away the future of the youth.