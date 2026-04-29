Solidus AI Tech Rebrands To AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) And Announces Migration To Ethereum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has announced a major evolution of its ecosystem, rebranding toand confirming its migration from BNB Chain to the Ethereum network. This transition represents a structural shift in how the platform is positioned, scaled, and integrated within the next generation of AI infrastructure.

A Structural Shift Toward AI Infrastructure at Scale

The rebrand to ACN reflects the transformation of Solidus AI Tech from a set of products into a unified, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure ecosystem.

ACN is designed to support real-world, production-level AI systems by combining three core layers into a single architecture:

Compute Layer

AI Agent Orchestration Layer Systems of autonomous agents capable of planning, executing, and adapting complex, multi-step workflows

Systems of autonomous agents capable of planning, executing, and adapting complex, multi-step workflows Economic Layer An on chain framework enabling payments, coordination, and value exchange across the ecosystem

At the center of this architecture sits the ACN Engine, unifying compute resources, autonomous execution, and economic coordination into a single operational system.

This marks a transition from isolated tools to fully integrated AI systems capable of running end-to-end.

Why Ethereum

The migration to Ethereum is driven by the requirements of next-generation AI systems, particularly those built around autonomous agents and programmable execution.

Key drivers behind this move include:

Alignment with emerging agent standards:

ACN is being designed around standards such as x402 for payments and ERC-8004 for identity and coordination. These frameworks require composable environments where logic, payments, and execution can operate seamlessly.

Reliable execution for complex workflows:

Agent-based systems depend on deterministic, atomic execution to handle multi-step processes, conditional logic, and retries. Ethereum's ecosystem provides the consistency required for production-level deployment.

Path toward verifiable compute:

As AI systems evolve, verifiable execution and zero-knowledge integrations are becoming increasingly relevant. Ethereum's rollup ecosystem offers a clear pathway toward implementing proof-based compute as these technologies mature.

Positioning within an institutional and builder ecosystem:

Ethereum maintains the highest concentration of developers, enterprise integrations, and production applications. Operating within this environment strengthens integration potential and supports infrastructure-level adoption.

Token Evolution and Migration

As part of this transition, the $AITECH token will evolve into $ACN, becoming the native asset of the AITECH Cloud Network on Ethereum.

Migration Ratio: 1:1

1:1 Scope: Applies to all holders across exchanges, staking pools, and self-custody wallets

Applies to all holders across exchanges, staking pools, and self-custody wallets Exchange Support: Tokens held on supported exchanges will be migrated automatically.

Tokens held on supported exchanges will be migrated automatically. Staking: All staked tokens and rewards will be migrated without interruption

For holders using self-custody or cold wallets, an official migration portal will be provided via .

This will be the only authorized method for conversion.

Expanding Utility for the Community

As ACN transitions into a fully operational infrastructure network, the role of the token becomes directly tied to real usage across the ecosystem.

The system operates with a simple dynamic:

The network is the car.

The token is the fuel.

As compute is consumed, agents execute, and workflows run, that fuel is used within the system. A portion of it is removed through network activity.

This creates a direct relationship between usage and token dynamics, where increased demand for infrastructure translates into increased consumption.

Beyond this, additional layers are being introduced:

Machine-Native Payments: Agents will be able to transact autonomously, enabling continuous, programmatic economic activity within the network

Agents will be able to transact autonomously, enabling continuous, programmatic economic activity within the network Execution-Based Demand: Token usage is driven by real workloads, not passive holding, aligning activity with infrastructure usage

Token usage is driven by real workloads, not passive holding, aligning activity with infrastructure usage Onchain Coordination: Payments, access, and interactions occur within a unified on-chain environment, reducing friction across the ecosystem

Payments, access, and interactions occur within a unified on-chain environment, reducing friction across the ecosystem Evolving Utility Layer: New utilities will continue to be introduced as additional services, integrations, and products are deployed within ACN

This positions the token as an embedded component of the infrastructure itself, directly tied to how the network operates.

A Foundation for the Next Phase of AI

The transition to ACN establishes a new foundation for Solidus AI Tech, aligning its infrastructure with the systems, standards, and environments where AI is actively being deployed at scale.

By integrating compute, execution, and economic coordination into a unified architecture, ACN is positioned to support the next phase of AI development, where systems move beyond experimentation into real-world execution.

About AITECH Cloud Network (ACN)

AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) is an enterprise-grade AI infrastructure ecosystem designed to power the next generation of intelligent systems. By combining distributed compute, autonomous agent orchestration, and on-chain economic coordination, ACN enables scalable, production-ready AI applications within a unified framework.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: admin(at)aitech

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