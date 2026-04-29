Imviva Biotech To Present Clinical Data From Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study Of CTA313 At The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy's Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual-targeted allogeneic CAR-T therapy demonstrates immune-reset mechanism and durable remission in system lupus erythematosus

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imviva Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it will present clinical data from its ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study of CTA313, a CD19/BCMA dual-targeted allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy's Annual Meeting (ASGCT 2026). The conference is taking place May 11-15, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts. The study evaluates CTA313 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Ben Capoccia, Director of Translational Medicine and Clinical Research at Imviva Biotech, will present results from a study of SLE patients treated with a single administration of CTA313, demonstrating rapid and profound B-cell depletion, followed by an immunologic profile consistent with an immune-reset mechanism.

Presentation details:

Title: CTA313, CD19/BCMA dual targeted allo-CAR-T ANS cell, Induces Deep B-Cell depletion, Supporting an Immune-Reset Mechanism for Durable Remission in Autoantibody-Mediated Diseases

Session Title: Engineering high-performance CAR T cells to overcome resistance and improve potency

Session Type: Oral Abstract Sessions

Session Location: Thomas Michael Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, MCEC Room 258ABC (Level 2)

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12, 8:30 AM - 8:45 AM ET

Abstract Number: 425

Presentation ID: 28

Abstracts are currently available to the public at: .

For more information, visit .

About CTA313

CTA313 is an investigational dual-targeting CD19/BCMA allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy derived from healthy donors and designed for B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The product incorporates Imviva's proprietary ANSWERTM inhibitory ligands and genetic edits to enhance resistance to host immune rejection and enable therapeutic durability. CTA313 can be manufactured in advance and stored for multiple patients, providing an off-the-shelf solution for patients in need of CAR-T cell therapy. The therapy has been evaluated in an open-label Phase 1/2 study across multiple autoimmune indications in China, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy.

About Imviva Biotech

Imviva Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform incorporates advanced cell engineering technologies to create off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies. Imviva's pipeline includes programs in both oncology and autoimmune indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and potential. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington

ICR Healthcare

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(646) 277-1282

Media Relations

Ally Stubin

ICR Healthcare

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(646) 667-1861