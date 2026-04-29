Pune Police Asks Three Americans To Leave India! The Reason Will Shock You

Pune City Police have asked three American nationals to leave India by May 10, 2026, after finding that they were allegedly involved in activities not allowed under their tourist visas. The three men, aged 53, 65 and 66, had arrived in India between April 19 and April 21.

What police found

According to Pune Police, the three were visiting India on tourist visas. However, an enquiry found that they were allegedly distributing religious pamphlets and speaking to local people about Christianity. Police said such activities are not allowed under a tourist visa.

The order was issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act after officials concluded that the visa rules had been violated.

How the case came to light

The matter surfaced on April 27 in Pune's Shukrawar Peth area. Police said the three approached a private cab driver and handed him pamphlets printed in English, Hindi and Marathi. They also allegedly tried to convince him about their religious beliefs.

The cab driver became suspicious and informed police officers who were deployed nearby for a rally.

Police enquiry and action

The three foreigners were taken to a local police station, where officers checked their passports and visa documents.

A search of their belongings reportedly led to the recovery of a large quantity of religious literature.

The Foreigners Registration Office then carried out a detailed enquiry. Officials found that the trio had allegedly breached the conditions of their tourist visas by engaging in religious preaching and teaching.

Deadline to leave India

Based on the findings, Pune Police issued a "Leave India Notice". The three American nationals have been directed to leave the country on or before May 10, 2026.

Authorities have said the action was taken strictly under immigration rules.