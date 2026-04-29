Colombia's 'Cocaine Hippo' Menace: Why Is Anant Ambani Trying To Relocate Pablo Escobar's Pets To India?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Anant Ambani, son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has recently offered to help Colombia by transporting its 80 hippos to his Vantara animal sanctuary in Gujarat, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

These hippos were linked to the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, who was shot dead by the police in 1993. Escobar illegally imported exotic animals, including a male and a female hippopotamus, dubbed the "cocaine hippos". The herbivorous animals, native to sub-Saharan Africa, were originally imported for Escobar's entertainment; however, the beasts and their offspring were left to roam freely following his death.

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The country's Environment Ministry recently warned that the hippo population will exceed 500 by 2030 without intervention. The population of the herbivorous animal grew, and the government tried various methods to keep the population under check, including castration; however, none of these methods helped.

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The government eventually decided to euthanise nearly 80 of these later this year. This comes after fishermen along the Magdalena River, one of Colombia's primary arteries, move with wary precision, where the hippopotamuses can surface without warning.

"These hippos are a true nightmare," said fisherman Wilinton Sanchez about the semi-aquatic animals capable of charging at speeds of up to 8 kilometres per hour in water and 30 kilometres on land, AP reported.

The decision to euthanise 80 hippos has now ignited a fierce debate, with scientists who advocated for euthanasia facing death threats, while animal welfare activists decry the measure as "murder".

Meanwhile, many residents of Puerto Triunfo, a town 200 kilometres from the capital, Bogota, fear that losing the animals will destroy the tourism that sustains their community.

Anant Ambani offers to solve Colombia's hippo problem

According to the BBC, Anant Ambani said that he is "willing to receive and care for" the animals at his private Vantara rescue centre. However, the Colombian government has not responded to the offer. In a letter to Bogota's environment minister, Ambani said they were ready to give the herd "lifelong care" in India.

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The letter, which was published on Vantara's Instagram account, noted, "at the heart of this proposal is Vantara's belief that every life matters and that we have a shared responsibility to protect life wherever possible".

It is worth noting that the herbivorous animal is not native to India, and while Ambani's Vantara hosts bears, crocodiles, elephants, leopards, and tigers, it does not have any public record of housing a hippo, let alone 80 of them.

However, Ambani insisted that his sanctuary would give the Escobar hippos the safe home they needed.“Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure, and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia's terms,” his statement added.

Vantara rescue centre controversy

Anant Ambani's Vantara has been shrouded in controversy. While it is home to over 15,000 animals, including several endangered species, it has faced allegations of illegal and unethical sourcing of the animals, The Guardian reported. The international watchdog CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) has flagged alleged non-compliance with wildlife trade rules.

Additionally, critics have also accused Vantara of indirect complicity in wildlife trafficking, while others have slammed the sanctuary as the Ambani family's "vanity zoo", which the public cannot access.