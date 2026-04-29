Sonoco Again Named One Of America's Most Trustworthy By Newsweek

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has again been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies.

This year's ranking, presented alongside leading market research firm Statista Inc., included 700 companies in 23 industries ranging from retail, travel, hospitality and food and beverages. Rankings were determined through an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. respondents, which resulted in over 100,000 evaluations reflecting the perspectives of consumers, employees and investors, along with online media sentiment.

“We're proud to once again receive this highly regarded recognition,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and CEO.“It's through the work of our people, who believe in building this business by doing the right thing, that we've been able to earn the trust of stakeholders year after year, enabling us to continue advancing our mission of building better packaging for better lives.”

Companies were selected through a comprehensive screening process that included both public and private U.S.-headquartered organizations with revenues exceeding $500 million.

For more information about Sonoco awards and accolades, visit sonoco/about/awards-accolades.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America's Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at .

Contact:

Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

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