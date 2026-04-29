Terra Innovatum Signs Strategic Agreement With Conuar To Advance Core Component Manufacturing For SOLOTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supports development and standardization of manufacturing processes for scalable reactor deployment

Advances the transition from design to industrial execution and repeatable production, from FOAK to NOAK

Builds on existing supply chain collaboration to support secure, end-to-end execution and transition toward direct procurement and purchase order implementation

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“Terra” or the“Company”), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Conuar, a leading manufacturer of nuclear fuel and zirconium alloy components, to advance fabrication methods and manufacturing readiness, a critical step in enabling repeatable, fleet-scale deployment of the SOLOTM platform.







The agreement focuses on the development and standardization of manufacturing processes for structural and functional components in zirconium alloys and stainless steel - materials that are fundamental to reactor core performance and require specialized, nuclear-grade fabrication capabilities.

By leveraging Conuar's expertise in zirconium alloy fabrication, Terra Innovatum will advance constructability studies and define industrially viable production methods, bridging reactor design to real-world manufacturing execution. Zirconium alloy fabrication represents a highly specialized and capacity-constrained segment of the nuclear supply chain. Establishing qualified, repeatable manufacturing processes for these components is a critical step toward enabling fleet-scale deployment of advanced reactor systems.

“Partnering with Conuar gives Terra Innovatum access to specialized expertise in zirconium alloy fabrication, a critical capability for advanced reactor systems,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum.“This collaboration will help accelerate the development of standardized manufacturing processes that support both FOAK deployment and scalable NOAK production. It is an important step in strengthening the manufacturability, repeatability, and scalability of the SOLOTM reactor.”

For Conuar, this agreement with Terra Innovatum is more than a partnership. It represents a step toward building a more resilient and scalable nuclear supply chain. For over 40 years, CONUAR has operated in some of the world's most demanding industrial environments. That experience has expanded its capabilities beyond nuclear fuel fabrication into the engineering and industrialization of critical reactor components.

“At Conuar, we focus on the fabrication of nuclear fuel and the industrialization of advanced materials such as zirconium alloys, titanium, and specialty steels. Their value depends on the ability to produce them reliably, at scale, and under nuclear-grade standards. That's where we differentiate,” said Marcelo Bercellini, Director of Sales and Business Development.

“The nuclear sector is entering a new phase of growth in which supply chain capacity is becoming the defining constraint. This agreement reflects a shared long-term commitment to strengthening that capacity and supporting the development and deployment of SOLO Micro reactors,” said Rodolfo Kramer, CEO of CONUAR.

He added,“Disciplined execution, strong industrial capabilities, and aligned partnerships are essential to accelerating the deployment of safer, more efficient, and scalable nuclear solutions worldwide. This is the direction Terra Innovatum is driving forward.”

Establishing standardized manufacturing processes for core components is a critical step toward repeatable, fleet-scale deployment of the SOLOTM platform, aligning engineering, supply chain, and fabrication processes to address critical constraints to scalable execution.

ABOUT CONUAR

Conuar is a leading nuclear development and high-precision technology manufacturer that has been serving the nuclear industry for over 40 years. The Company specializes in fuel supply and component manufacturing and has produced 100% of the nuclear fuel used by Argentina. Conuar engineers and integrates critical components with specialized engineering, advanced manufacturing, and strict adherence to international standards in demanding environments, and produces seamless tubes of high alloys for nuclear industry.

Under the agreement, Terra Innovatum and Conuar will conduct pilot programs to evaluate the scope and pricing for Conuar to supply coolant tubs and plates, control rod mechanisms, fuel rods, and stainless steel and special alloy components.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: . Follow us on X: and LinkedIn: .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“ will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: ...

W:

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

Alliance Advisors IR

E: ...

Media Relations

Fatema Bhabrawala

Alliance Advisors IR

E: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at