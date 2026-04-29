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HII Declares Quarterly Dividend


2026-04-29 08:16:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2026.

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web:
  • HII on Facebook:
  • HII on X:
  • HII on Instagram:
  • HII on LinkedIn:

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
...
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
...
757-380-2104


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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