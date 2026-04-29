HII Declares Quarterly Dividend
About HII
HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.
With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:
- HII on the web: HII on Facebook: HII on X: HII on Instagram: HII on LinkedIn:
Contact:
Brooke Hart (Media)
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202-264-7108
Christie Thomas (Investors)
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757-380-2104
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