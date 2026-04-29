Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Her Perfect Travel Partner, Shares Secret To Keep Her Happy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for 'Dangal', 'Ludo', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Sam Bahadur' and others, has shared a glimpse of her beach holiday.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen having a great time with her furry friend, Bijlee. She also went on a boat ride with Bijlee, and shared pictures of delectable meal.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“Bohot asaan hai mujhe khush karna, Take me to the beach or the mountains basss aur kuch nahi chahiye. Also, Bijlee se better travel buddy koi nahi hai (It's very easy to make me happy-just take me to the beach or the mountains, and that's all I need. Also, there's no better travel buddy than Bijlee)”.

Earlier in January, the actress had wrapped up the shoot of her yet-to-be-titled film. Sharing the professional update with the netizens, Fatima took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the set of her next. The pictures featured the 'Dangal' actress posing with the cast and crew of the yet untitled drama during the cake-cutting ceremony.

The movie brings together an exciting team with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi and Zain Khan Durrani, along with others. In addition, her line-up also includes 'Nyaya', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda.

The project also stars Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma as part of this gripping story.