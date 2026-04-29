IHG Accelerates Growth In Egypt With Dual Holiday Inn Signing And Marks Entry Into The City Of Aswan

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed management agreements for two new Holiday Inn branded hotels in Aswan, Egypt, marking the brand's entry into one of the country's most significant heritage and tourism getaways. Signed with Misr Holanda and Avenue for Development, the agreements will bring Holiday Inn Aswan and Holiday Inn Resort New Aswan to the market, adding a total of 400 keys to IHG's growing Egypt portfolio.

Globally, Holiday Inn stands as one of the world's most iconic and trusted hospitality brands, with a network of over 1,200 hotels. Rooted in a service philosophy built on creating brighter stays and genuine moments of connection, the brand is dedicated to helping guests make the most of every journey.

Holiday Inn Aswan will feature 200 keys and will be located close to the city centre and major tourist attractions – ideally positioned to cater to both domestic and international travellers seeking convenient access to Aswan's cultural and historical landmarks. Slated for a 2029 opening, the hotel will feature three dining options and meeting spaces across five versatile venues.

Holiday Inn Resort New Aswan will be located in the newly developed area of New Aswan, bringing quality branded accommodation to an emerging part of the city. Set to open in 2030, the resort will feature 200 keys thoughtfully designed to appeal to travellers seeking a resort-style stay in a destination defined by its natural beauty and cultural richness.

Commenting on the signing , Dr. Eng. Ibrahim Sadek, CEO, Misr Holanda for Tourism and Hotel Investment and Avenue for Development said :“Our collaboration with IHG reflects our confidence in their strong brand portfolio and operational expertise. Holiday Inn Aswan and Holiday Inn Resort New Aswan are strategic additions for us as we continue to grow within the hospitality sector. As the area continues to develop, we see strong potential for a quality international hospitality offering that can serve the needs of both local and international visitors. With IHG's global expertise and the strength of the Holiday Inn brand, we are confident the resort hotel will become an important addition to the destination's hospitality landscape.”

Aswan stands as one of Egypt's most captivating tourism destinations, celebrated for its stunning Nile landscapes, rich Nubian culture, and exceptional concentration of ancient heritage sites. Its strategic location on the Nile, combined with its deep historical significance and access to iconic attractions such as the Temple of Philae, continue to position the city as a key tourism hub offering visitors a unique blend of natural beauty, archaeological heritage, river-based travel, and immersive cultural experiences.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 10 hotels in Egypt across 5 brands, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, voco, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites. The Group's long-term commitment to Egypt's hospitality sector is further underscored by a pipeline of 23 hotels scheduled to open in the coming years.

Tags# IHG Hotels & Resorts #Aswan #Egypt #Holiday Inn #IHG