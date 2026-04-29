Mercado Minerals Intersects 6.50 Metres Of 256 G/T Silver And 1.46 G/T Gold From 43.60 M Depth At 5 Senores Vein Copalito Project
|Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| Pb
(%)
| Zn
(%)
|COP-26-001
|43.60
|50.10
|6.50
|256
|1.45
|0.32
|1.06
|incl.
|43.60
|47.05
|3.45
|445
|2.26
|0.11
|0.24
|incl.
|44.60
|45.80
|1.20
|848
|4.83
|0.20
|0.47
|COP-26-002
|63.20
|79.90
|16.70
|30
|0.18
|0.21
|0.72
|incl.
|63.20
|67.00
|3.80
|89
|0.44
|0.46
|1.71
|incl.
|63.20
|64.70
|1.50
|180
|0.81
|0.88
|3.46
|COP-26-003
|28.55
|35.80
|7.25
|89
|0.46
|0.12
|0.49
|incl.
|28.55
|32.80
|4.25
|149
|0.73
|0.19
|0.77
|incl.
|30.00
|31.90
|1.90
|234
|0.51
|0.14
|0.51
*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.
Figure 1 - 5 Señores Vein Drill Hole Plan Map, Copalito Project .
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Drill holes COP-26-001 and COP-26-002 were drilled from the same pad, approximately 25 m west and 25 m east of historical drill holes. The first hole intersected the vein approximately 40 m below surface, and the second hole intersected the vein approximately 25 m below hole COP-26-001. COP-26-001 intersected a robust quartz-carbonate vein with banded, colloform and crustiform epithermal textures returning 3.45 metres of 445 g/t silver, 2.26 g/t gold, 0.11% lead and 0.24% zinc from 43.60 metres down hole, within a broader interval of vein and vein breccia mineralization that returned 6.50 metres of 256 g/t silver, 1.45 g/t gold, 0.32% lead, and 1.06% zinc (Figures 2 and 3). COP-26-002 intersected a much broader interval of vein and faulted vein breccia mineralization, which returned 16.70 metres of 30 g/t silver, 0.18 g/t gold, 0.21% lead and 0.72% zinc from 63.20 metres depth, anchored by a 1.50 m wide zone of vein mineralization that graded 180 g/t silver, 0.81 g/t gold, 0.88% lead and 3.46% zinc (Figure 2).
Figure 2 - COP-26-001 and COP-26-002 Cross Section
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Figure 3 - Drill Core COP-26-001 from 43.60 m to 50.10 m
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Drill hole COP-26-003 was collared approximately 42 m along strike between historic drill holes. The hole intersected the 5 Señores Vein approximately 35 m below the surface, returning 4.25 metres of 149 g/t silver, 0.73 g/t gold, 0.19% lead and 0.77% zinc from 28.55 metres down hole, including 1.90 metres of 234 g/t silver, 0.51 g/t gold, 0.14% lead and 0.51% zinc (Figure 4).
Figure 4 - COP-26-003 Cross Section
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Table 2 - Drill Collar Location Data
|Hole
|Depth (m)
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|COP-26-001
|60.80
|260190
|2856714
|704
|180
|-50
|COP-26-002
|91.00
|260190
|2856714
|704
|180
|-65
|COP-26-003
|63.80
|260271
|2856698
|702
|200
|-50
Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Chain of Custody
Where drill core was selectively sampled, and a unique sample tag number was placed alongside the existing sample tag. Where samples were taken, drill core was sawn in half, with one half being sent for analysis and the remaining half kept in the core box for record. Duplicate samples, standard reference materials and blanks were inserted by Mercado personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Drill core was sawn and bagged, with bagged samples being grouped into rice bags and secured by a locking security tag with a unique security tag identification number. Sample batches were transported from the logging site in Copalito to a secured courier transport service vehicle provided by ALS Laboratories. The samples were delivered by ALS secured courier to their laboratory in Hermosillo for analysis.
Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. Sample splits were then pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations were completed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 30 g subsample of the prepared pulp (Au-AA23). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (Au-GRA21). In addition, a 34-element analysis was performed on a 0.25 g subsample of the prepared pulps by a four acid digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish (ME-ICP61). Samples that returned overlimit values for silver, lead or zinc were finished by Ore Grade analysis (Ag-OG62, Pb-OG62 and/or Zn-OG62).
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Mercado Minerals Ltd.
Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (OTCQB: MRMNF) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.
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