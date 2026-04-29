Tru2u.Health Expands Digital Health Platform With The Addition Of NAD+ - The Cellular Energy Molecule Transforming Modern Wellness

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tru2u Expands Digital Health Platform with the Addition of NAD+ - The Cellular Energy Molecule Transforming Modern Wellness

April 29, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Functional Brands Inc.

Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced a significant expansion of its digital health platform, , with the addition of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) therapy. This milestone enhances Tru2u's already comprehensive suite of solutions that includes peptide protocols, GLP-1-based weight management, and board-certified telehealth support.

"The launch of NAD+ therapy on Tru2u is a natural evolution of our commitment to delivering the most impactful, science-backed wellness solutions available," said Eric Gripentrog, Chief Executive Officer of Functional Brands Inc. "NAD+ sits at the foundation of how our cells produce energy and repair themselves. By making it accessible through our clinically guided platform, we're giving our patients a powerful new tool to optimize their health at the cellular level - and reinforcing Tru2u as the destination for comprehensive, medication-based wellness care."

What Is NAD+? The Science Behind the Molecule

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a naturally occurring coenzyme found in every living cell. It is essential to life - playing a central role in energy metabolism, DNA repair, and the activation of proteins that regulate cellular health and longevity. Without adequate NAD+, cells cannot efficiently generate the energy needed to perform their core functions. [1]

Research has identified NAD+ as one of the most important molecules in human biology, with declining NAD+ levels linked to the hallmarks of aging, metabolic dysfunction, and diminished physical and cognitive performance. [1,2] Key functions of NAD+ include:

Cellular Energy Production - NAD+ is a critical cofactor in mitochondrial function, driving the production of ATP, the body's primary energy currency. Higher NAD+ levels are associated with greater endurance, vitality, and metabolic efficiency. [1] DNA Repair & Genome Stability - NAD+ fuels PARP (poly-ADP-ribose polymerase) enzymes, which detect and repair DNA damage caused by oxidative stress, UV radiation, and normal aging. Robust NAD+ availability helps maintain genomic integrity over time. [3] Sirtuin Activation - NAD+ is required to activate sirtuins, a family of proteins described by researchers at MIT and Harvard as central "longevity regulators." Sirtuins govern inflammation response, fat metabolism, stress resistance, and circadian rhythm regulation. [2,4] Neuroprotection & Cognitive Function - The brain is among the most metabolically demanding organs in the body. Peer-reviewed research has identified increasing NAD+ levels as a promising strategy for preserving cognitive ability and protecting against age-related neurological decline. [5,6] Muscle Recovery & Physical Performance - By supporting mitochondrial efficiency and reducing oxidative stress in muscle tissue, NAD+ can aid post-exercise recovery and sustained physical output. [1] Metabolic Health - NAD+ plays a regulatory role in insulin sensitivity and fat oxidation, making it a natural complement to GLP-1 and metabolic wellness programs. [8]

NAD+ levels naturally decline with age - research documents a drop of approximately 40-50% between youth and midlife, with further decline into older age - making therapeutic replenishment an increasingly compelling option for adults seeking to preserve vitality and longevity. [9,10]

Why NAD+ Belongs on Tru2u

The addition of NAD+ therapy deepens Tru2u's clinical offering and creates powerful synergies across the platform's existing pillars:

Metabolic Synergy - NAD+ + GLP-1 Programs: NAD+'s role in insulin sensitivity and fat metabolism [8] makes it an ideal companion therapy for patients in GLP-1-based weight management programs. Performance & Recovery - NAD+ + Peptide Protocols: Combining NAD+ with peptide solutions supports cellular repair, tissue recovery, and sustained physical performance. [1,3] Safe, Personalized Delivery - NAD+ + Telehealth Oversight: Board-certified providers on Tru2u evaluate each patient individually, ensuring NAD+ therapy is administered appropriately, safely, and in alignment with the patient's broader health goals.

A Fully Integrated Digital Health Platform

is a digital health platform dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health goals through medication-based treatment, clean supplementation, and clinically guided wellness solutions. The platform's five core pillars include:

NAD+ Therapy - Clinically supervised NAD+ programs designed to support cellular energy, healthy aging, cognitive performance, and metabolic function. Peptide Solutions - Access to emerging peptide-based protocols designed to support metabolic health and performance, where clinically appropriate and compliant. GLP-1-Based Weight Management - Physician-guided programs utilizing GLP-1 therapies as part of a structured, medically supervised treatment plan. Board-Certified Telehealth Support - Ongoing clinical oversight, virtual consultations, and personalized care plans delivered through a secure digital experience. Clean Supplements - Science-backed, premium formulations focused on ingredient integrity and transparency.

By integrating medication-based treatment with clean supplementation and expert clinical oversight, simplifies what has historically been a fragmented wellness journey.

Influencer-Led National Launch

The expansion is being supported by an initial wave of social media influencers across health, fitness, lifestyle, and performance categories. These partnerships are designed to deliver authentic education around responsible wellness solutions, including the science and benefits of NAD+ therapy.

This digitally native go-to-market approach positions to scale efficiently while maintaining clinical integrity and regulatory compliance.

Built for Responsible, Scalable Growth

The platform is structured to:

Provide individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique health goals Support subscription-based, recurring revenue models Leverage influencer-driven digital acquisition strategies Expand into additional therapeutic and wellness categories over time

is now live and onboarding patients nationwide for NAD+ therapy and all platform services, subject to applicable state telehealth and prescribing regulations.

About Functional Brands Inc., Kirkman® and Tru2u

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman®, P2i by Kirkman®, Tru2uTM; Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

Kirkman® has been the leader in Ultratested® supplements since 1949, setting the gold standard in purity and hypoallergenic formulation. Our rigorous standards ensure that even the most sensitive communities-including those who cannot tolerate other supplements-can thrive from our formulations. With more than 70 years of clean science behind every product, Kirkman® is trusted by practitioners and patients

Tru2u is a personalized health and wellness platform that connects consumers with trusted products, providers and resources tailored to their individual health journeys. Built on the conviction that no two paths to health are alike, Tru2u delivers guidance and solutions that are genuinely true to you.