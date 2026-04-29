Next Group Of Ex-Idps Arrives Home To Azerbaijan's Khojaly And Aghdara (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 13:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived home to 6 villages of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district and 1 village in the Aghdara district, a source in the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

As part of the resettlement process, 10 families consisting of 46 people returned to Khanabad village, 16 families consisting of 59 people to Badara, 25 people (4 families) to Khanyurdu, 3 people (1 family) to Seyidbayli, 5 people (1 family) to Shushakand, 15 people (3 families) to Tazabina, and 6 families consisting of 22 people to Ashagi Oratagh village in the Aghdara district. In total, 41 families consisting of 175 people were presented with the keys to their new apartments in Khojaly.

The event was attended by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, and Mahmud Afandiyev, Deputy Director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts. In his speech, Gahramanov congratulated the residents on their return to their native lands and informed about the large-scale construction, improvement, and restoration activities carried out in the region. He noted that all necessary social infrastructure has been created for the resettled residents and that conditions for their comfortable living have been provided.

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13:11

On April 29, another resettlement convoy was sent from Aghdam to the villages of Badara, Khanabad, Tazabina, and Khanyurdu in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 16 families consisting of 59 people are being relocated to Badara village, 10 families consisting of 46 people to Khanabad village, 3 families consisting of 15 people to Tazabina village, and 4 families consisting of 25 people to Khanyurdu village.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.