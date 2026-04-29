Rayna Tours Announces Flat 25% Off On Teamlab Phenomena Abu Dhabi Tickets For A Limited Time

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 28, 2026 1:50 am - Rayna Tours and Travel launches a limited-time flat 25% discount on entry tickets to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. The offer invites families and art enthusiasts to explore Abu Dhabi's evolving cultural scene at Saadiyat Island.

Dubai, UAE: Rayna Tours and Travels recently announced the launch of a limited-time deal on one of Abu Dhabi's newest attractions, TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. The entry ticket to this attraction is now available at a flat 25% off, signifying the company's continued commitment to bringing unique attractions and value-packed experiences under its expanding portfolio of travel deals.

TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a 17,000-square-meter facility, easily recognizable for its all-white asymmetrical structure. From floating visuals to immersive installations, visitors can experience a world where light, sound, and exhibits combine seamlessly to create ever-changing digital environments. There are 25 themed segments for visitors to explore, from dark to light and from dry to wet.

True to its concept, 'Environmental Phenomena,' it's where nature and artificial harmoniously co-exist. Add to this its extraordinary location at Saadiyat Island, which lets people pair a visit here with the island's other top museums and attractions, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Manarat Al Saadiyat Gallery.

With this latest deal on TeamLab Phenomena tickets, Rayna Tours and Travels aims to encourage families, art aficionados, and other travelers to take in this one-of-a-kind attraction at a more affordable cost. In other words, the promotion especially caters to people looking to experience Abu Dhabi's creative landscape.

Speaking about the latest offer, a spokesperson from Rayna Tours and Travels said,“At Rayna Tours and Travels, we are always looking for ways to connect our customers with prized experiences. TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is not just an attraction; it is an incredible sensory journey. With a flat 25% discount, we make entry into this high-end attraction more affordable, allowing more people to experience the magic of digital art.”

He further added,“Our focus has always been on curating experiences that are more than just conventional sightseeing. This promotion reflects our commitment to offering innovative attractions that resonate with all kinds of travelers.”

This deal comes soon after Rayna Tours' recent announcement offering up to 50% off on Dubai attractions and experiences. To book or get more information on the company's latest discounts and promotions, visit RaynaTours.