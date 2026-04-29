Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Projected To Reach USD 150.30 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Clinical Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 87.99 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 150.30 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2026-2035. The market for clinical diagnostics is expanding as a result of the growing number of elderly people, the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and the growing need for early and accurate diagnosis.

Clinical Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast



Market Size (2025): USD 87.99 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 150.30 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 5.50%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Base Year: 2025









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The U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 26.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 45.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2026-2035. The burden of chronic illness, the need for early and precise diagnosis, improvements in molecular and point-of-care testing, and a robust healthcare infrastructure are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. clinical diagnostics industry.

Rising Chronic Disease Burden and AI-powered Diagnostic Innovation to Drive Market Growth Globally

When both variables are simultaneously moving in the right direction and more people require more tests, the clinical diagnostics market expands. Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal disease, and cancer are among the chronic diseases that are becoming more common globally. Throughout a patient's course of therapy, these conditions must be continuously monitored through clinical laboratory testing. Liquid biopsy cancer screening, pharmacogenomic testing to match patients to appropriate drug therapies, and multi-analyte point-of-care panels that replace sequences of single tests with simultaneous results are just a few of the test categories that are being created concurrently by new diagnostic technology.

Major Clinical Diagnostics Market Companies Listed in the Report are



Abbott

bioMerieux SA

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Sysmex Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Hologic Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. Guardant Health, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Test

Infectious Disease Testing held the largest share in the Clinical Diagnostics Market at about 30.6% in 2025 due to rise in infectious disease incidence influenza, tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis globally. Complete Blood Count testing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR among test categories due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions that require CBC monitoring including diabetes-related anemia globally.

By Product

Reagents led the Clinical Diagnostics Market and generated the highest product revenue in 2025 as they are consumed in every test, while instruments are purchased once and maintained for years. Instruments is the fastest-growing product segment, driven by continuous innovation in diagnostic technology.

By End-User

Hospital Laboratories held the dominant end-user share in 2025 as hospitals generate the highest concentration of diagnostic testing events because they serve the sickest patients who require the most comprehensive and urgent diagnostic workups. Point-of-Care Testing is growing the fastest as the healthcare system has compelling structural reasons to want it.

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Clinical Diagnostics Market Key Segments

By Test



Lipid Panel

Liver Panel

Renal Panel

Complete Blood Count

Electrolyte Testing

Infectious Disease Testing Other Tests

By Product



Instruments

Reagents Other Products

By End User



Hospital Laboratory

Diagnostic Laboratory

Point-of-care Testing Other End Users

Regional Insights:

North America led the Clinical Diagnostics Market with the highest share of 35% in 2025, driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high per-capita healthcare expenditure, and heavy emphasis on research and development.

Asia Pacific is growing at a fast pace, fueled by better healthcare infrastructure, rising government expenditure on healthcare, and increasing awareness about early disease detection across the region.

Recent Developments:



2025: Roche launched expanded clinical chemistry test menus for its cobas Pro integrated laboratory system, adding 15 new cardiac biomarker and metabolic tests to the platform's menu to support hospital laboratories seeking to consolidate testing workflows from multiple platforms onto a single high-throughput analyzer architecture. 2025: Abbott received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Alinity i high-sensitivity cardiac troponin assay with improved analytical sensitivity enabling earlier rule-out of acute myocardial infarction within one hour of patient presentation in emergency department settings, representing a significant clinical advancement in time-critical cardiac diagnostic testing.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRICING STRUCTURE & COST ANALYSIS METRICS – helps you understand pricing models, cost components, and benchmarking across routine and specialized diagnostic tests, along with declining cost trends driven by automation.

TEST VOLUME & UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate diagnostic demand through annual test volumes, per-capita testing rates, repeat testing patterns, and seasonal fluctuations.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you assess the penetration of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, point-of-care testing, lab automation, and AI-driven diagnostic solutions.

LABORATORY INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPACITY UTILIZATION – helps you analyze lab density, hospital vs standalone lab usage, turnaround time efficiency, and overall capacity optimization.

DISEASE BURDEN & TESTING DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you identify diagnostic demand across chronic, infectious, oncology, and genetic testing segments, including preventive screening trends. HIGH-COMPLEXITY TESTING & REFERENCE LAB INSIGHTS – helps you understand the role of centralized labs, advanced diagnostics, and specialized testing in shaping market growth.

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Clinical Diagnostics Market Report Scope