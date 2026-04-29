Electrocore To Announce First Quarter March 31, 2026, Financial Results On Wednesday, May 6, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Management will host a webinar at 4:30 PM EDT to review the financial results and answer questions. Investors can access the webinar using the details below:

Wednesday, May 6, 4:30 PM EDT

Dial-In: (646) 931-3860

Webinar ID: 856 5438 2775

Passcode: 895430

Registration Link: Click here to participate and ask questions on the call.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use TruvagaTM and TAC-STIMTM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

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