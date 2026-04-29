FOTRIC Launches Td2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera: 64-Mic Compressed Air Leak Detection With Fully Equipped Field-Ready Kit
FOTRIC TD2e Kit - Acoustic Imaging Camera starting at USD $999
Advanced Acoustic Imaging for Industrial Leak Detection
Industrial leaks remain a major source of energy loss and operational inefficiency. Traditional methods-such as soapy water testing or handheld ultrasonic detectors-are often time-consuming, subjective, and range-limited.
The FOTRIC TD2e addresses these challenges by translating sound into real-time visual images, enabling technicians to pinpoint leak sources instantly without interrupting operations. With its wide frequency coverage and long detection distance, the TD2e supports efficient inspections across large and complex systems.
FOTRIC TD2e Kit with 64 MEMS microphones and real-time acoustic visualization
Key Specifications
- 64 MEMS microphones - accurate acoustic imaging 2–100 kHz frequency range - captures both audible and ultrasonic signals Up to 60 m detection distance - suitable for long-range inspections 3.5-inch touchscreen display - clear visualization with acoustic overlay IP54 protection & 2 m drop resistance - built for industrial environments
Designed for Real-World Applications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment