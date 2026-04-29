FOTRIC Launches Td2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera: 64-Mic Compressed Air Leak Detection With Fully Equipped Field-Ready Kit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today launched the TD2e Kit Acoustic Imaging Camera, a handheld solution designed for fast and accurate detection of compressed air, gas, and vacuum leaks in industrial environments. Starting at USD $999, the TD2e Kit combines 64 MEMS microphones, a 2–100 kHz frequency range, and a detection distance of up to 60m with a fully equipped configuration for everyday inspections.





FOTRIC TD2e Kit - Acoustic Imaging Camera starting at USD $999

Advanced Acoustic Imaging for Industrial Leak Detection

Industrial leaks remain a major source of energy loss and operational inefficiency. Traditional methods-such as soapy water testing or handheld ultrasonic detectors-are often time-consuming, subjective, and range-limited.

The FOTRIC TD2e addresses these challenges by translating sound into real-time visual images, enabling technicians to pinpoint leak sources instantly without interrupting operations. With its wide frequency coverage and long detection distance, the TD2e supports efficient inspections across large and complex systems.





FOTRIC TD2e Kit with 64 MEMS microphones and real-time acoustic visualization

Key Specifications



64 MEMS microphones - accurate acoustic imaging

2–100 kHz frequency range - captures both audible and ultrasonic signals

Up to 60 m detection distance - suitable for long-range inspections

3.5-inch touchscreen display - clear visualization with acoustic overlay IP54 protection & 2 m drop resistance - built for industrial environments



Designed for Real-World Applications