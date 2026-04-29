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Democrats Urge Trump to Curb Chinese Auto Access to US Market
(MENAFN) More than 70 Democratic members of the US House of Representatives have called on President Donald Trump to take a firm stance against allowing greater access for Chinese automakers into the American market, according to a letter sent Tuesday.
The lawmakers expressed concern ahead of Trump’s expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in mid-May, warning that easing restrictions on Chinese-made vehicles could carry significant economic and national security risks.
“As you prepare for your upcoming summit with the President of the People’s Republic of China, any effort to lower barriers for Chinese automobiles or otherwise facilitate their entry into the U.S. market would pose a direct threat to American manufacturing, workers, and national security,” the lawmakers wrote.
“This must remain a firm and non-negotiable priority.”
The letter highlighted the importance of the US automotive sector to the national economy, stating that the industry supports approximately 10 million jobs.
Lawmakers also accused Chinese automakers of benefiting from state-backed subsidies and unfair labor practices, which they said distort global competition and disadvantage US manufacturers.
In addition, they raised concerns that some Chinese companies may be bypassing US trade protections by routing vehicles through Canada and Mexico under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), potentially undermining existing tariffs and safeguards.
The appeal reflects growing pressure in Washington over trade policy and industrial competition as US-China economic tensions continue to feature prominently in legislative debate.
The lawmakers expressed concern ahead of Trump’s expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in mid-May, warning that easing restrictions on Chinese-made vehicles could carry significant economic and national security risks.
“As you prepare for your upcoming summit with the President of the People’s Republic of China, any effort to lower barriers for Chinese automobiles or otherwise facilitate their entry into the U.S. market would pose a direct threat to American manufacturing, workers, and national security,” the lawmakers wrote.
“This must remain a firm and non-negotiable priority.”
The letter highlighted the importance of the US automotive sector to the national economy, stating that the industry supports approximately 10 million jobs.
Lawmakers also accused Chinese automakers of benefiting from state-backed subsidies and unfair labor practices, which they said distort global competition and disadvantage US manufacturers.
In addition, they raised concerns that some Chinese companies may be bypassing US trade protections by routing vehicles through Canada and Mexico under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), potentially undermining existing tariffs and safeguards.
The appeal reflects growing pressure in Washington over trade policy and industrial competition as US-China economic tensions continue to feature prominently in legislative debate.
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