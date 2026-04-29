Celestica Accelerates AI-Scale Networking: DS6000-Series 1.6Tbe Switches Now Available To Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced its DS6000-series 1.6TbE switches are available for order to initial customers. This milestone signals the platform's transition from development to ready-to-order status, providing the critical backbone for the next generation of generative AI and machine learning infrastructure.

The DS6000-series is available in two versatile form factors to match specific cooling infrastructures: the air-cooled 3RU DS6000 for standard 19-inch racks, and the hybrid-cooled 2OU DS6001 for 21-inch OCP ORv3 environments. Powered by the Broadcom Tomahawk 6 (TH6) switch silicon, the platforms deliver up to 102.4 Tbps of non-blocking switching capacity. Designed to eliminate bottlenecks in massive AI training clusters, the series features 64 ports of 1.6TbE (OSFP224) connectivity, offering the highest bandwidth density silicon solution available on the market today. The high-density 1.6TbE infrastructure is specifically engineered for the critical AI back-end networks of modern 'AI factories,' facilitating seamless scale-up and scale-out networking by leveraging industry standards, including Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) and Open Compute Project (OCP) Ethernet Scale-up Network (ESUN) specifications. To ensure maximum architectural flexibility, the DS6000-series supports both high-speed copper interconnects and advanced 1.6TbE optical interconnects.

"The move to 1.6TbE networking represents a monumental leap in data center evolution, and our engineering teams have worked tirelessly to ensure the DS6000-series is the definitive choice for the AI era," said Gavin Cato, SVP & GM, AI Platform Engineering, Celestica. "By integrating enterprise-class reliability with the flexibility of open networking through SONiC, we have engineered a solution that not only meets current throughput demands but helps future-proof the AI fabric for our global customers."

“As the industry transitions to 102.4T switching to meet the growing bandwidth demands of generative AI, the collaboration between Broadcom and Celestica is more important than ever,” said Hasan Siraj, Vice President of Product Management, Core Switching Group, Broadcom.“By being among the first to ship systems powered by our Tomahawk 6 silicon, Celestica is delivering a high-density 1.6TbE networking fabric essential for scaling next-generation AI clusters. The Celestica DS6000 series demonstrates how our combined expertise can reduce performance bottlenecks and accelerate the deployment of high-performance AI infrastructure.”

"As the industry races toward 100T-plus switching capacity to support the explosion of generative AI, Celestica has established a leading position in high-speed data center switch port shipments," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Their ability to deliver high-density 800G and 1.6TbE solutions based on open standards reflects a deep understanding of the infrastructure demands required to scale the next generation of AI and high-performance computing markets."

"We are pleased to see the Celestica DS6000 series become more available to our customers as the demand for 1.6T bandwidth continues to increase," said Dennis Levenson, Vice President, Vendor Management – GCC (Global Computing & Components) at TD SYNNEX. "As AI and machine learning workloads scale exponentially, our partners need high-density, open-standard solutions that can eliminate complex networking bottlenecks. The arrival of the DS6000 series, backed by Celestica's engineering leadership and the flexibility of SONiC, provides the high-performance backbone our customers require to drive data center innovation."

The DS6000-series is now available for order. This enables customers to secure high-density 1.6TbE infrastructure essential for scaling their next-generation AI and machine learning clusters.

Celestica will showcase the DS6001 and lead technical discussions on 1.6TbE bandwidth at the upcoming OCP Regional Summit in Barcelona, Spain, from April 29-30. Visit our event landing page to learn more.

About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit .

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