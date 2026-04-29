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Gaza Water Shortage Worsens as Residents Struggle for Basic Access
(MENAFN) The water crisis in the Gaza Strip has intensified sharply, leaving residents increasingly dependent on limited and unreliable supplies as infrastructure damage and restricted resources deepen the humanitarian strain, according to reports.
In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, 28-year-old Shaima Abu Jamos describes the daily struggle of securing water under difficult conditions. Visually impaired, she relies on others to help her collect water from tanks. “I stand for long hours in line and cannot fill water on my own, so I rely on others to secure my daily needs,” she told Anadolu.
As stated by reports, the worsening shortage is linked to extensive destruction of water infrastructure during the prolonged conflict, along with the loss of key water sources and delays in repair and rehabilitation work. The damage has significantly reduced the system’s capacity to meet basic civilian needs.
Access to essential supplies has also been affected by continued restrictions on the entry of equipment and materials needed for maintenance and reconstruction. This has widened the gap between daily water demand and available supply, particularly as displacement increases and living conditions deteriorate.
The crisis is unfolding alongside broader shortages affecting fuel and electricity in the territory, further disrupting essential services such as healthcare and water distribution systems.
In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, 28-year-old Shaima Abu Jamos describes the daily struggle of securing water under difficult conditions. Visually impaired, she relies on others to help her collect water from tanks. “I stand for long hours in line and cannot fill water on my own, so I rely on others to secure my daily needs,” she told Anadolu.
As stated by reports, the worsening shortage is linked to extensive destruction of water infrastructure during the prolonged conflict, along with the loss of key water sources and delays in repair and rehabilitation work. The damage has significantly reduced the system’s capacity to meet basic civilian needs.
Access to essential supplies has also been affected by continued restrictions on the entry of equipment and materials needed for maintenance and reconstruction. This has widened the gap between daily water demand and available supply, particularly as displacement increases and living conditions deteriorate.
The crisis is unfolding alongside broader shortages affecting fuel and electricity in the territory, further disrupting essential services such as healthcare and water distribution systems.
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