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India’s AI talent pool is expected to reach 1.25 million by 2027*, but demand is projected to be significantly higher.
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) If you’re a data or tech professional, you’ll be pleased to know that salaries for senior/lead data science roles are now consistently crossing ₹40 LPA*, especially in MNCs or consulting firms. Yet, behind this surge lies a stark reality: the talent pipeline isn’t keeping pace. While India’s AI workforce is expected to reach 1.25 million by 2027*, demand continues to outstrip supply, especially for professionals who can do more than code, those who can build, interpret, and apply AI in real business contexts.
This widening gap has created a rare, almost surreal opportunity for data and tech professionals willing to move beyond surface-level skills. In response, IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has opened enrolments for Batch 12 of its Certificate Programme in Data Science, AI & Machine Learning (formerly known as Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning), a signal of sustained market demand and relevance. What makes this launch particularly timely is the programme’s evolution. Now updated to include Generative AI and Large Language Models, it reflects a market where capabilities like Agentic AI and Retrieval-Augmented Generation are fast becoming baseline expectations rather than specialised skills.
What will learners be able to do post completion?
•Build predictive models using neural networks and time series data forecasting models
•Gain hands-on experience in machine learning algorithms, the statistical models behind them and the applications of machine learning
•Develop an in-depth understanding of popular methods like regression, clustering, decision trees and deep learning
•Hone optimisation techniques to minimise errors and forge precise models, mastering data science excellence.
Backed by IIT Delhi’s academic rigour, ranked #2 in Engineering (NIRF 2025), and a strong learner satisfaction score of 4.45/5, the programme positions itself as both credible and current in a crowded skilling landscape.
As Prof. Hariprasad Kodamana of IIT Delhi notes, “We are at a point where understanding AI is no longer enough. Professionals need to build the capability to apply these technologies in dynamic business environments. Structured learning plays a critical role in bridging this gap.”
The implication is clear. The next wave of career growth in tech will not be defined by access to tools, but by the ability to leverage them to deliver real value. In a market saturated with fragmented learning, programmes that combine academic credibility with real-world application stand out. For professionals navigating this shift, the opportunity is not just to stay relevant, but to build the AI-fluency needed to lead the next chapter in business innovation.
This widening gap has created a rare, almost surreal opportunity for data and tech professionals willing to move beyond surface-level skills. In response, IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has opened enrolments for Batch 12 of its Certificate Programme in Data Science, AI & Machine Learning (formerly known as Certificate Programme in Data Science and Machine Learning), a signal of sustained market demand and relevance. What makes this launch particularly timely is the programme’s evolution. Now updated to include Generative AI and Large Language Models, it reflects a market where capabilities like Agentic AI and Retrieval-Augmented Generation are fast becoming baseline expectations rather than specialised skills.
What will learners be able to do post completion?
•Build predictive models using neural networks and time series data forecasting models
•Gain hands-on experience in machine learning algorithms, the statistical models behind them and the applications of machine learning
•Develop an in-depth understanding of popular methods like regression, clustering, decision trees and deep learning
•Hone optimisation techniques to minimise errors and forge precise models, mastering data science excellence.
Backed by IIT Delhi’s academic rigour, ranked #2 in Engineering (NIRF 2025), and a strong learner satisfaction score of 4.45/5, the programme positions itself as both credible and current in a crowded skilling landscape.
As Prof. Hariprasad Kodamana of IIT Delhi notes, “We are at a point where understanding AI is no longer enough. Professionals need to build the capability to apply these technologies in dynamic business environments. Structured learning plays a critical role in bridging this gap.”
The implication is clear. The next wave of career growth in tech will not be defined by access to tools, but by the ability to leverage them to deliver real value. In a market saturated with fragmented learning, programmes that combine academic credibility with real-world application stand out. For professionals navigating this shift, the opportunity is not just to stay relevant, but to build the AI-fluency needed to lead the next chapter in business innovation.
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