Roadzen's Drivebuddyai Wins $2.5 Million Contract To Bring AI-Powered Safety To 3,000 Truck Fleet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) drivebuddyAI to deploy six-camera ADAS across 3,000 heavy-duty truck fleet - with expansion potential to 10,000 vehicles over five years - won on the strength of drivebuddyAI's patented AI capabilities and selected after rigorous evaluation by one of India's most safety-focused fleet operators.

drivebuddyAI is seeing accelerating demand from large fleet operators in hazmat, chemicals, steel, and heavy industrial workloads - adopting advanced AI for road safety on commercial merit, independent of any compliance mandates. drivebuddyAI remains the only platform in India to have achieved AIS 184 compliance for new commercial vehicles.



NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its drivebuddyAI driver safety and in-cabin intelligence platform has been awarded a contract by one of India's fastest-growing fleet operators. The agreement covers deployment of drivebuddyAI's six-camera ADAS solution across 3,000 heavy-duty trucks, with expansion potential to 10,000 vehicles - making it one of the largest multi-camera ADAS deployments in commercial vehicles in India. drivebuddyAI will deliver approximately $2.5 million in initial contracted revenue as deployments scale, with further potential to expand as the fleet grows.

The customer is an existing drivebuddyAI operator that, having benefited from the platform in live fleet conditions, elected to deepen the relationship through a long-term partnership. The deployment addresses the fleet operator's critical operational requirements across five core capability areas:



Driver Drowsiness Detection - Real-time AI fatigue alerts powered by drivebuddyAI's patented cognitive risk assessment engine.

Driver Face Recognition and Vehicle-Driver Mapping - Patented facial recognition in dynamic conditions enabling precise driver attendance, co-pilot identification, and automated fleet-driver pairing at scale.

Cabin Occupancy Monitoring - Continuous in-cabin monitoring of co-driver presence and passenger compliance.

Driver Safety & Technical Skills Scoring - AI-driven scoring of driver behaviour across safety events and technical skills, enabling data-backed coaching and benchmarking. Cloud Telephony for Command Centre Operations - Live, two-way voice intervention directly through the ADAS device, without requiring a separate phone call.



Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, stated: "India's fleet safety market is at an inflection point. AIS 184 and related mandates will require new commercial vehicles to be equipped with ADAS at the OEM level - but the most sophisticated fleet operators are not waiting for those mandates to kick in. They are voluntarily adopting those standards today and selecting platforms that go well beyond minimum compliance, because the operational return justifies it. Enterprise fleets demand a solution that addresses the behavioural, safety, and management challenges of running large driver pools across high-intensity routes. It is on this higher bar that drivebuddyAI consistently wins - and we believe this contract marks early traction and scale in the much broader existing fleet market for us, even as AIS 184 reshapes the new vehicle market."

Nisarg Pandya, Founder and CEO of drivebuddyAI, commented: "The capabilities fleet operators value most - drowsiness detection, driver recognition, behavioural scoring - are also the hardest to engineer and validate at scale. Our patent portfolio in these areas reflects years of real-world data and engineering precision. We are delighted to have earned the trust of such an anchor customer, whose fleet has doubled annually for several years and is expected to reach 10,000 vehicles within five years - representing potential total contracted value of approximately $10 million as we scale deployments alongside their fleet growth. What ultimately converts technical edge into contracts like this one is operational integration: becoming part of how the customer actually runs their business.”

drivebuddyAI's proprietary AI platform combines real-time driver monitoring, collision prevention, video telematics, and predictive safety intelligence in a single system. Trained on over 4 billion kilometres of real-world driving data across Indian roads, the platform has demonstrated a greater than 70% reduction in on-road risk events across deployed fleets.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia - from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents - use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at .



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This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,” and“continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenue from the contract described in this press release, our anticipated strategy, valuation, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in“Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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