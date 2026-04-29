Rs 36,000-Cr Ganga Expressway To Boost Logistics, Real Estate, Industrial Growth In UP: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's nearly-600-km-long Ganga Expressway, built at a cost of around Rs 36,000 crore and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh, will unlock new growth opportunities across 12 districts of the state, driving logistics, industrial and real estate development along the corridor, according to a report released on Wednesday.

As per Knight Frank India's analysis, spanning 594 km between Meerut and Prayagraj, the new expressway expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity with the Delhi-NCR region, strengthening regional integration.

The report highlighted that the corridor will create value across 18 interchange nodes, with development expected to unfold in three phases or 'rings' over time.

In the first phase, within three years of operations, 'Grade A' warehousing and logistics assets are likely to emerge within a 5-km radius of interchange nodes, driven by improved connectivity and faster price discovery.

The second phase -- spanning two to five years -- is expected to see increased industrial activity, residential demand in district towns, and expansion of retail, education and healthcare infrastructure within a 5–20 km belt.

In the longer term -- between five to ten years -- the corridor is likely to witness land aggregation and large-scale residential and industrial development, particularly in areas currently dominated by agricultural land.

The report noted that the expressway could reshape Uttar Pradesh's growth model from a city-centric approach to a corridor-based development framework anchored around logistics and industry.

Knight Frank India's Executive Director, Government and Infrastructure Advisory, Rajeev Vijay, said the Ganga Expressway is expected to open a new frontier of real estate development across the 12 districts.

"For the first time, an expressway will create a single high-speed economic geography linking western Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing belt with central UP's agricultural heartland and eastern UP's education and pilgrimage economy," he said.

He added that the corridor would not only channelise economic activity within the state but also support broader growth across north India.

Among districts, Meerut and Prayagraj have been identified as high-readiness hubs likely to benefit early, while Hardoi, Unnao, and Hapur are emerging as key growth centres with strong industrial and warehousing potential, the report said.

According to Knight Frank India's District Readiness Index -- which assesses ecosystem preparedness across the Ganga Expressway corridor -- Meerut and Prayagraj have been identified as high-readiness anchors, well placed to capture early gains from improved connectivity.

Hardoi, Unnao, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Shahjahanpur, Amroha, and Bulandshahr fall under the moderate readiness category, emerging as key growth centres with strong near-term industrial and economic potential.

Meanwhile, Pratapgarh, Badaun, and Sambhal are classified as early-stage districts, offering long-term opportunities in areas such as agri-processing, land aggregation and niche manufacturing.

The report also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh already accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India's operational expressway network, reinforcing its position as a major infrastructure-led growth driver.

Additionally, many people who attended the inauguration event told IANS that the expressway will bring significant benefits. They added that journeys that earlier took 12–13 hours will now be completed in just a few hours.

According to the government, the project is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10-12 hours to around six hours.

In addition, a major feature of the expressway is a 3.5-km emergency landing facility in Shahjahanpur, designed to serve as an airstrip, enhancing strategic and national security capabilities alongside economic benefits.