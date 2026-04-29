DIU Reports Elimination Of Akhmat Unit Fighters In Coordinated Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the DIU, Ukrinform writes.

“Fighters of the DIU special unit Shamanbat, which includes soldiers of free Ichkeria, together with the 104th Territorial Defense Brigade Horyn, in cooperation with the DIU agent operations unit, destroyed another group of mercenaries from the Russian National Guard Akhmat unit,” the statement said.

Ukrainian intelligence operatives used drone strikes and artillery to destroy enemy transport and armored vehicles, inflicting what they described as the heaviest personnel losses on the Kadyrov units since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The DIU clarified that a premiere of footage from the unique operation to defeat the“Akhmat” fighters will be released on May 1, 2026 on the official channels of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence.

Ukraine's defense intelligence reveals components used in Russia's Knyaz Veshchy Oleg reconnaissance drone

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the DIU special unit Prymary successfully struck two Russian large landing ships in Crimea.

Photo: DIU (illustrative)