OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS: APRIL 30, 2026, AT 5 PM EDT



Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of US$4.1 million, up 15% from the year ago period

Bookings for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 of US$5.5 million, resulting in a historical high backlog of US$8.8 million; fiscal 2025 bookings were a record US$19.5 million Balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, with US$2.8M in cash and no outstanding indebtedness

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or“Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML; OTCQX: OLNCF) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Full financial results are available at sedarplus.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately US$4.1 million, an increase of 15% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily due to organic growth in our fasteners and castings business.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was approximately US$61,000, as compared to approximately US$(83,000) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Profitability was negatively impacted by a combination of factors including sales mix and operational delays in fastener production.

Net income for the fiscal quarter was US$176,000, or US$0.02 per diluted share.

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with over US$2.8 million in cash and no debt outstanding at year end.

Bookings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were approximately US$5.5 million, or a book-to-bill ratio of 1.25:1. Correspondingly, backlog at December 31, 2025, reached a historic high of approximately US$8.8 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, was approximately US$14.9 million, a 6% decrease compared to the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was approximately US$890,000, as compared to approximately US$1.6 million in the prior year. The decrease of approximately US$700,000 in Adjusted EBITDA(1) was primarily due to lower revenue and contribution from the electronics business. Free Cash Flow(1) was approximately US$1.0 million as compared to approximately US$1.8 million in 2024.

Omni-Lite reported fiscal 2025 net income of US$118,151, or US$0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of US$614,526 or US$0.03 per diluted share in fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bookings for the fiscal year were a historical high of approximately US$19.5 million.

Management Comments

David Robbins, Omni-Lite's Interim CEO, stated“while operating challenges and delayed shipments negatively impacted profitability this quarter, we do not believe these issues are systemic. We have already taken steps to address them. With strong bookings, a new pricing agreement with one of our key customers, and additional resources deployed to improve operational performance, we expect profitability to improve in 2026.”

Roger Dent, Chair of the Board of Directors:“On behalf of the Board of Directors we thank Dave for his work, service and leadership. We look forward to Dave's continued leadership and focus as President of Monzite; our microelectronics business. We have retained an executive search firm to assist the Board in its search for a new CEO to lead the next chapter of growth at Omni-Lite.”

Financial Summary

All figures in (US$000) unless noted.

Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors on April 30, 2026, beginning at 5:00 P.M. (EDT) to discuss the Fiscal 2025 results. To join the conference call, dial 800-715-9871 in the USA, or 646-307-1963 for all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available 48 hours after the call and archived on the Company's investors page of the Company's website at for 12 months.

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (net of lease expense), amortization, stock- based compensation provision, gains (losses) on sale of assets, and non-recurring items, if any. Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as Free Cash Flow excluding special items, among others, gains (losses) on sale of assets and non- recurring items, net of tax effects, if any. These are non-IFRS financial measures, as defined herein, and should be read in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures used herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and may be useful to investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other companies and estimating our enterprise.

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Please see 2025 Management Discussion and Analysis for additional notes and definitions.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email: ...

Website:

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intent”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward- looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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