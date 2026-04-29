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Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Shuts Four Non-Compliant Travel Agencies

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Shuts Four Non-Compliant Travel Agencies


2026-04-29 07:16:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced that it has ordered closure of four travel agencies in the country for non-compliance.

The authority said that this measure comes as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight and regulate the air transport sector.

The QCAA, represented by Air Transport Department, stated that it continues its inspection campaigns on travel and air cargo agencies, aiming to ensure their compliance with the approved laws and regulations.

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The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing inspection activities and urged all agencies to fully comply with regulations and refrain from conducting any travel or air cargo related activities without obtaining the necessary licenses from the competent department, in accordance with the provisions of Article (3) of Law No. (3) of 2025.

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The Peninsula

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