Malaysia, Slovakia Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Ties, Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (NNN-Bernama) - Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanár, on Wednesday reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between Malaysia and Slovakia, and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the two ministers met for a bilateral meeting in Putrajaya, where they discussed enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, defence, education, supply chain resilience, the automotive industry, clean energy, and water management.

“Both sides also exchanged views on Malaysia–European Union relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest,” the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said in a statement, Wednesday.

The two ministers also agreed to convene the inaugural Bilateral Consultation at the Senior Officials' level between the respective foreign ministries, to be held this year as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen institutional engagement between both countries.

Blanár, who is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia from Tuesday, earlier called on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul at Parliament and officiated the reopening of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2025, total bilateral trade amounted to RM1.22 billion, with Malaysia recording a trade surplus of RM575.07 million.

Malaysia's main exports to Slovakia comprised electrical and electronic (E&E) products, machinery, equipment and parts, and metal manufactures.

Major imports from Slovakia included machinery, equipment and parts, E&E products, and transport equipment.

- NNN-BERNAMA