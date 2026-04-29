MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Selkirk Copper Announces Private Placement as Selkirk First Nation Exercises Participation Right

April 29, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQB: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press releases of April 9, 2026 and April 10, 2026 announcing a C$30 million bought deal private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, the Selkirk First Nation has advised that they intend to exercise a portion of their anti-dilution provision. The Selkirk First Nation intends to purchase, separately and in addition to the Private Placement, 435,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate proceeds of C$500,250 (the " Selkirk First Nation Investment ") pursuant to the exercise of the Selkirk First Nation's pro-rata equity participation rights under an agreement entered into with the Company in August 2025. The common shares issued to the Selkirk First Nation will be priced at $1.15 per common share, which is the same price as the common shares issued under the Private Placement.

"This further investment in Selkirk Copper is another step in progressing towards a potential restart of the Minto copper-gold-Silver project," said Chief Jeremy Harper, Chief of the Selkirk First Nation. "This project is important for our Citizens, as we advance the economic opportunities envisioned under our Final Agreements. As stewards of the land, responsible environmental practices and maintaining our spiritual connection to the land remain our top priority as we advance the sustainable redevelopment of the Minto site. Chief and Council have confidence in the property and in the management team leading this work. We know that Selkirk Copper fundamentally recognizes this approach, which will create opportunities for our Nation, our Citizens and the Yukon, and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership to create meaningful value for our Nation."

"Selkirk First Nation's continued investment reflects the strength of our partnership and a shared commitment to advancing the Minto copper-gold-silver project," said M. Colin Joudrie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Selkirk Copper. "We are proud to work alongside Selkirk First Nation as both a strategic partner and a significant shareholder, and this additional investment reinforces confidence in our long-term vision to redevelop Minto in an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and value-driven manner. We appreciate the trust Selkirk First Nation has placed in the Company and look forward to furthering our collaborative evaluation of a restart of operations at the Minto site."

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Selkirk First Nation Investment to continue development of the Company's Minto copper-gold-silver project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Selkirk First Nation Investment is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. It is anticipated that closing of the Selkirk First Nation Investment will occur on or about May 1, 2026 or such other date or dates as the Company and the Selkirk First Nation may agree.

The common shares issued to the Selkirk First Nation will be issued on a private placement basis, and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: SCMI, has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol FSE: IO20, and its common shares trade under the symbol OTCQB: SKRKF on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

M. Colin Joudrie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO

...

(604) 760-3157

Justin Stevens, Vice-President Corporate Development

...

(604) 240-2959

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Selkirk First Nation Investment and the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds of the Selkirk First Nation Investment and the exploration and redevelopment of the Minto copper-gold-silver mine.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any past results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Selkirk First Nation Investment or Private Placement may not close as currently contemplated, or at all; the use of proceeds of the Selkirk First Nation Investment may not be used as currently contemplated; exploration and redevelopment of the Minto copper-gold-silver mine may not result in a commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.