MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adyton Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB and Engages Market Maker

April 29, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Adyton Resources Corporation

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (" Adyton " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol 'ADYRF'. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol 'ADY'.

The OTCQB is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of investors across the U.S. The listing marks an important step in expanding the Company's visibility and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Mr. Tim Crossley, CEO and Managing Director of Adyton, commented, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB, marking an important milestone in the Company's growth and visibility in the U.S. capital markets. This listing enhances our accessibility to a broader base of investors and reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder value. As we continue to advance our strategic objectives, we believe this step will support increased liquidity and strengthen our position as we execute on our development plans."

Information relating to Adyton, including real-time price quotes, is available at . The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a leading marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies committed to delivering a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. To qualify, companies must remain current with their financial reporting and complete an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB's standards establish a strong foundation of transparency, supported by robust technology and regulatory oversight to enhance the overall investor experience.

Adyton Resources Engages Independent Trading Group ("ITG") as a Market Maker

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies, the Company announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of ITG to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,500 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month commencing on April 28, 2026 and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

E‐mail: ...

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Phone: +1 778 549 6768

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island ‎project.

Adyton's projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company's land package.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐ looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Adyton Resources Corporation