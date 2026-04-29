Delhi High Court Chief Justice Seeks Action After Porn Clip Played Repeatedly During Virtual Hearing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Wednesday directed the Registrar General to take action following incidents of the playing of porn during virtual court proceedings. This comes after the proceedings were disrupted three times after an unidentified person repeatedly played porn clips during a hearing.

According to reports, at one stage, the account involved displayed a message stating "you've been hacked," raising concerns among participants. An automated audio message was also heard claiming that the system had been "hacked." The source, authenticity, and intent behind this message have not been independently verified.

| Delhi HC orders 'Volume 1' takedown across platforms over obscene lyrics

After the court proceedings were repeatedly disrupted, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the Chief Justice that the incident had happened in many other courts also.

He added that the Court must take action and the remedy is available under Section 69A of the IT Act for immediate takedown of the content which has started to circulate online.

"Administratively, I have already instructed the RG because under our rules it can be displayed only if it is recorded," the Chief Justice said.

| Delhi HC orders survey, removal of encroachments around Delhi's Jama Masjid

When the ASG pointed out that the video is being circulated online, the Chief Justice said that the recording of court proceedings is prohibited, and action will be taken against those who recorded or circulated the incident.

Following this, the Delhi High Court administration on Wednesday filed a formal complaint with the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police. According to the Delhi Police, a preliminary inquiry has been initiated to examine the incident and assess whether any security breach occurred.

Delhi Police officials stated that information about the matter has been received and that the case is at a very initial stage. The police are currently examining the issue, and further details are awaited.

The cyber unit is expected to analyse system logs, access records, and potential vulnerabilities as part of its investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.

Virtual court proceedings are vulnerable to security breaches. Legal authorities must implement strict measures to protect the integrity of digital hearings. Immediate action and legal remedies are necessary to address cyber disruptions in the justice system.

Key Takeaways