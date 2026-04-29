Powder Metallurgy Industry Research Report 2026: Powder Metallurgy Technology On The Horizon, Challenges And Advances In Materials Science, Increasing Productivity With New Designs - Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market presents growth opportunities in PM, PIM, MIM, and AM processes, with advancements driving demand across diverse industries like automotive, aerospace, and medical. Expanding applications in structured parts and cutting tools enhance prospects in key regions such as China, the U.S., and Germany.

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy - Global Markets by Process, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Powder Metallurgy (PM), Powder Injection Molding (PIM), Additive Machining (AM) and related metal forming processes are a growing and dynamic industry. With advances in technologies such as additive manufacturing or metal injection molding (MIM) expanding, the global market for these processes is expected to show exceptional growth.

The report present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

The Primary Objectives in This Analysis Are:



To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market for PM parts by country, end-user industry, process, product type, and application;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.

Advances in General Machining Processes



Advances and Developments in Machining & Manufacturing Techniques

Alternative Machining Methods & Disruptive Technologies



Grinding/Abrasive Techniques



EDM (Electro-Discharge Machining)



Laser Machining

Additive Manufacturing Impact on Tooling and Productivity

International Standards



ANSI Standards

ISO (International Standards Organization) Standards

JIS, AFNOR, BSI, DIN, UNI, SACS and CAM

Meeting international standards Impact of low quality products on the market

Technology Outlook



Powder Metallurgy Technology on the Horizon

Challenges and Advances in Materials Science Increasing Productivity with New Designs

Regional Market Data and Analysis



World Machining Industry by Machining Process ($MM): 2024-2030

Global Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts by Region ($MM): 2024-2030

Regional Trends & Forecasts in Powder Metallurgy Parts Consumption

Factors Affecting Demand

Relevant Legislation

High Growth Markets Manufacturing Trends by Country

Industry Trends & Forecasts



Cycles of Growth and Decline

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

Producer Strategies in Reducing Costs Reduction of Energy Costs

Factors Affecting Demand



Organic Growth within Existing Markets

New Application Areas Niche Markets

Supply Chain Analysis



Raw Materials Affect of Global Trade Policies

Competitive Environment



Competitive Structure of the Industry

Factors of Competition



Performance versus Price



Manufacturing Processes

End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Barriers of Market Entry



Market Entry and New Competitors: Obstacles and Points of Entry



Capital Investment



Supply Chain



Customer Loyalty

Global Trade

Company Strategies

Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses

Strategies for Marketing & Business Development

Pricing Trends Competitive Landscape Moving Forward

Processes Covered



Press & Sinter

Hot Isostatic Press (HIP)

Powder Injection Molding (PIM)

Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM)

Additive Manufacturing Other

Raw Materials Used



Ferrous Materials/Alloys

Stainless Steels

Tungsten Carbide

Tool Steels

Carbon Alloys

Copper Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Ceramics

Soft Magnetic Irons

Precious Metals Other (e.g., tin, magnesium, molybdenum...)

Applications Covered



Structured Parts

Cutting Tools

Semi-Parts

Sintered Magnets

Wear Parts Other

Geographic Coverage



Africa

Brazil

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Middle East

Russia

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other CIS

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA Rest of World

End-User Industries



Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Appliances

Chemical Processing

Computers/Networking

Construction

Defense/Military/Government

Die & Mold

Electronic Goods

Energy

Food Processing

Furniture

Industrial

Infrastructure

Medical/Research

Oil, Gas & Mining

Paper & Pulp Industry

Telecommunications

Transportation Other

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